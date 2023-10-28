NHL fans are in for a treat this Halloween as former Edmonton Oilers player Jesse Puljujarvi decided to dress up as rapper Ice Spice. As if his costume wasn't enough, he went one step further by recreating an iconic Ice Spice pose, leaving fans delighted.

Puljujarvi is known for both his on-ice prowess and off-ice charisma. This was evident from his costume which featured Ice Spice's pink top and denim skirt worn with high ankle boots. He also managed to flawlessly imitate the rapper's iconic pose including her swagger and hand gestures, further improving the look.

Fans were quick to react on social media, sharing images of Puljujarvi in his Halloween outfit along with amusing captions.

Comment byu/creetoinfinity from discussion inhockey Expand Post

This soon became a nickname for Puljujarvi. Here's how some more fans reacted to his look:

Comment byu/creetoinfinity from discussion inhockey Expand Post

Comment byu/creetoinfinity from discussion inhockey Expand Post

Comment byu/creetoinfinity from discussion inhockey Expand Post

Comment byu/creetoinfinity from discussion inhockey Expand Post

Comment byu/creetoinfinity from discussion inhockey Expand Post

Comment byu/creetoinfinity from discussion inhockey Expand Post

The "Iceberg Spice" incident epitomizes the vibrant spirit found within the NHL and sets a comical precedent for future player costumes in the league.

A little about Jesse Puljujarvi

Jesse Puljujarvi is an exceptional professional ice hockey player renowned for his abilities on the rink. Currently, he is an unrestricted free agent.

Puljujarvi was born in Sweden but relocated to Finland at an early age. He made a notable impactful in the NHL during his time with the Edmonton Oilers.

Puljujarvi was drafted by the Oilers at fourth in the 2016 NHL draft and quickly established himself as a valuable forward, standing 6-foot-4 with impressive speed and skills.

He reads the game clearly to be in the right spot at the right time, which made him a valuable contributor on the ice. However, Puljujarvi's career has not been without challenges or setbacks; including hip surgery in 2019.

Yet he persevered through them all with resilience and determination, returning to Finland's Karpat club where he excelled, scoring 24 goals and 29 assists across 56 games.

These feats led him back into Edmonton for the 2020-2021 season as an Oilers prospect.

Jesse Puljujarvi is known for his engaging personality and sense of humor off of the ice, engaging with fans, signing autographs and participating in community events.