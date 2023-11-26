Iconic Chelsea shotstopper Petr Cech makes ice hockey debut with Belfast Giants

The legendary goalkeeper Petr Cech has traded his football boots for ice skates. He recently made his professional ice hockey debut with the Belfast Giants.

The SSE Arena witnessed a historic moment as the former Chelsea star stepped onto the ice. He was greeted with a standing ovation with just four minutes remaining in the final quarter and the Giants leading 5-1.

Cech made 443 appearances in English football's top flight and has a 15-year career at Arsenal and Chelsea. He recently showcased his talent in a new arena. The 41-year-old kept a clean sheet throughout the game and even pulled off a notable save, preserving the 5-1 lead for the Giants.

Since retiring from football in 2021, Cech has pursued his ice hockey dream. He played for several semi-professional teams before joining the Belfast Giants on loan. Reflecting on his debut, Cech expressed his feelings after the game:

"It's a proud moment, and I will treasure that, but I am more pleased that we won."

With 124 caps for the Czech Republic national team in a glittering football career, Cech is now carving a new legacy in ice hockey.

Cech, one of Jose Mourinho's inaugural signings for Chelsea in 2004, aided the club in winning Premier League titles in 2005 and 2006. Now, he adds another chapter to his storied career.

Petr Cech's transition from football to ice hockey

Petr Cech's transition from football to ice hockey is praiseworthy. Joining Guildford Phoenix in October 2019, he embraced his role as a goaltender in the National Ice Hockey League Division 2.

Wearing the number 39 jersey as a tribute to Dominik Hasek, Cech made a stellar debut, earning the man-of-the-match title. After a treble-winning season with Guildford Phoenix in 2021–22, he moved to Chelmsford Chieftains in November 2022 and later joined Oxford City Stars in June 2023.

In the 2023 off-season, Cech played for Belfast Giants in a charity match, raising £65,000 for ice hockey in Ukraine. Later, in November 2023, he joined Belfast Giants on loan as temporary emergency cover. Cech spoke to the Belfast Telegraph, explaining his childhood passion for ice hockey and the financial constraints that led him to pursue football.