"If Ken Holland isn’t fired by morning, we riot": $25,000,000 Edmonton Oilers GM under fire from fans after frustrating loss to Canucks

Before facing the Vancouver Canucks for the third time this season, Edmonton Oilers fans had high hopes that this would be the game that could turn the Oilers' season around.

However, the Oilers continued with their lopsided performance on Monday and once again suffered a frustrating 6-2 defeat to the Canucks, and Ken Holland –who signed a five-year, $25 million deal to become the Oilers' GM in 2019 – is now under fire from the fans for the latest defeat.

The Oilers' goaltending and defense have remained their major issues this season; however, a lack of goals from their offensive unit has led to another concerning issue for them going forward.

The Oilers got off to a great start and were able to take an early lead. However, the players completely dropped their shoulders after that, and their frustration was visible during the third period of the game. Both Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl received penalties for roughing and misconduct.

Meanwhile, head coach Jay Woodcroft was ejected from the game for unsportsmanlike behavior. The Edmonton Oilers are on a three-game losing streak, and fan rage is rising each day.

Here's how fans reacted to the Oilers' defeat to the Canucks on X, formerly Twitter. One demanding the sacking of GM Ken Holland, tweeted:

"If Ken Holland isn’t fired by morning, we riot"

Here are some of the other best reactions on X:

Vancouver Canucks down Edmonton Oilers with yet another emphatic win

On Monday, the Vancouver Canucks hosted the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Arena. This marked the third meeting between the two teams this season.

In the first period, until the halfway mark, the Oilers played well-controlled hockey, with Mattias Ekholm giving them an early lead after slotting the puck past Thatcher Demko for a slap shot goal. At 11:30, Quinn Hughes' wrist shot goal off Andrei Kuzmenko and Filip Hronek's assist tied the game 1-1 for the Canucks.

Two minutes later, Pius Suter's wrist shot goal made it 2-1 for the Canucks. At the 14:52 mark, Brock Boeser's goal gave the Canucks a two-goal advantage to lead the game 3-1 before heading into the second period.

In the second period, Leon Draiasaitl's goal cut the Canucks lead to 3-2. However, at the halfway mark, Nils Hoglander once again gave the Canucks a two-goal advantage before heading into the third period.

Fans expected the Edmonton Oilers to respond in the third period. However, just like the first two periods, the Oilers found it difficult to beat Demko between the Canucks' goal line. Goals from J.T. Miller and Brock Boeser sealed yet another emphatic 6-2 win over the Oilers.

The Canucks have now won all three games against the Oilers this season and have scored 18 goals compared to the Oilers' six. The two teams will meet for the last time when they face each other in April.

Meanwhile, the Oilers will be next up against the San Jose Sharks on Thursday, Nov. 9. The puck for the game is scheduled to drop at 10:30 p.m. ET.