"If Matthews got injured it’d be okay to celebrate?" - NHL fans slam those celebrating Patrick Kane injury

Some NHL fans took to X recently to express their joy over the injury of star player Patrick Kane. The incident occurred during Sunday's game against Toronto, where Kane sustained a lower-body injury, leading to an early exit from the game.

While injuries are an unfortunate reality in NHL, the response from a segment of fans sparked widespread condemnation.

A fan posted a dancing meme with the caption:

"Patrick Kane went to the dressing room"

Rather than expressing concern for Kane's injury, some fans opted to celebrate the misfortune, drawing swift criticism from the NHL community.

One fan aptly questioned the ethical implications:

"So if Matthews got injured it’d be okay to celebrate?"

Another fan rightfully called out, highlighting the behavior of certain Senators and Leafs fans:

"Senators and Leafs fans out here competing for the most classless fanbase"

The exchange didn't stop there, as a fan pointed out a specific incident involving the Red Wings:

"The wings got to the arena 30 mins before game time, beat your little TikTok hockey team, then left. Stay classy, bud."

Injury-related celebrations not only tarnish the spirit of the game but also reflect poorly on the hockey community as a whole. The backlash against those celebrating Kane's injury shows that the majority of NHL fans condemn such behavior.

Red Wings forward Patrick Kane injured on Sunday's game

Detroit Red Wings forward Patrick Kane left Sunday's game against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the early stages of the first period due to a lower-body injury. Kane, who only played 1:07 of ice time before the injury, recently made his season debut in December after recovering from hip surgery.

The connection between his previous surgery and the current injury remains uncertain. The veteran winger's status for the upcoming matchup with the Panthers on Wednesday is pending an update.

The injury occurred following two hits by Pontus Holmberg on the same shift, raising concerns about Kane's well-being. The 35-year-old, a nine-time All-Star, had been a crucial contributor for the Red Wings, amassing seven goals and 16 points in 19 games this season.

Kane, who signed a one-year, $2.75 million contract with the Red Wings in late November, underwent offseason hip surgery, but reports suggest that the current injury may not be related to his previous hip concerns.