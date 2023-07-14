"If an NBA player got 70 stitches he’d retire.”: Charles Barkley praises the toughness of the NHL over the NBA

Charles Barkley, the former NBA star-turned-sports broadcaster has never been one to hold back from sharing his opinions.

In a recent interview, Barkley made a startling statement about how much more resilient and tough NHL players are than NBA players.

Spittin' Chiclets @spittinchiclets



The toughness in the NBA and NHL are from 2 different planets.



: youtu.be/LKpCgAU-MdQ “If an NBA player got 75 stitches he’d retire.”The toughness in the NBA and NHL are from 2 different planets.

In question was the remark, "If an NBA player got 70 stitches, he'd retire." This remark not only aroused debate among fans but also brought attention to how differently the two sports are seen in terms of physical and mental toughness.

Charles Barkley made the remark based on the fact that basketball and ice hockey are fundamentally different sports. Although both games demand a high level of agility and ability, the physical demands and risks are very different.

In basketball, skill, agility, and tactical execution are prioritized. The rules place a high priority on player safety and regulate player contact. Ice hockey, on the other hand, is a fast-paced, high-contact sport where physical prowess and toughness are essential.

Charles Barkley wasn't questioning the bravery or fortitude of basketball players, but he was acknowledging the brutal truth of the sport they play. A severe injury in basketball that requires 70 stitches is an exception. Such severe injuries on the court are unusual to see. The NBA has put in place a number of safeguards for its players, such as stricter foul laws and prohibitions on risky actions.

In contrast, the nature of the NHL game exposes players to a larger risk of injury. Body checks, substantial amounts of contact, and tremendous physicality are all characteristics of the sport. Players crash into each other and the boards frequently as they skate quickly. As a result, it is typical to see players return to the game after getting stitches, having a bone shattered, or even needing dental repair. These athletes have shown incredible courage and resiliency.

Charles Barkley made an NHL appearance this year

The legendary NBA legend Charles Barkley made an engrossing guest visit on the NHL on TNT pregame show right before the eagerly awaited Game Four of the Stanley Cup showdown.

With Barkley playing, the matchup between the Florida Panthers and the series-leading Vegas Golden Knights got more intriguing and unpredictable. When he joined the prestigious broadcast crew, Charles Barkley added his distinct perspectives and insights, giving the match and the competing teams a new viewpoint.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault