"If they were to trade Mitch Marner": NHL insider proposes blockbuster Maple Leafs trade for depth around Auston Matthews

With the NHL trade deadline looming on March 8, Toronto Maple Leafs insiders and analysts ponder potential blockbuster deals that may shape their future. The Maple Leafs have a large following and fans expect the team to improve its roster and make a deep push in the postseason.

NHL insiders Nick Kypreos and Justin Bourne think big trades could be on the horizon, even if the Leafs might not be Stanley Cup-ready.

The main issue is whether or not the team is confident about its current roster to achieve that elusive Stanley Cup. Bourne compared the Calgary Flames, who although they appear successful are considering deals that could see Elias Lindholm, Chris Tanev, and Noah Hanifin being traded.

This prompts the query: Should the Maple Leafs be looking to trade away star players such as Mitch Marner, T.J. Brodie, and Tyler Bertuzzi for team-building?

Bourne shared his thoughts on Sportsnet:

“So I was thinking what it would look like if they were to trade, Mitch Marner, T.J. Brodie, Tyler Bertuzzi, and all of a sudden you have Matthews, Nylander, Tavares, the assets you got back from all these guys. Are you better positioned in the years ahead to win a Cup?”

The proposal presented by Bourne is related to a potential roster reset. Trading these assets would lead to a core consisting of Auston Matthews, William Nylander and John Tavares and leave the Maple Leafs the ability to acquire better depth. The idea of making the overall roster stronger at the expense of some top players is certainly an intriguing one, but it feels unlikely to happen.

Vancouver Canucks record 6-4 victory over Toronto Maple Leafs

In a Saturday night clash, the Vancouver Canucks emerged victorious over the Toronto Maple Leafs with a 6-4 win. Conor Garland and Nils Hoglander each netted two goals, contributing to Vancouver's success.

Defenseman Quinn Hughes, with three assists, highlighted the team's resilience, stating to reporters:

"We found a way to win. Our power play found a way."

J.T. Miller and Elias Pettersson sealed the victory with power-play goals after Toronto equalized early in the third period. Goaltender Thatcher Demko made 44 saves and expressed pride in the team's ability to overcome challenges:

"I’m really proud of the group."

Despite a 3-0 first-period deficit, the Leafs staged a comeback, led by William Nylander's two goals, but fell short. Toronto's Mitch Marner acknowledged their slow start after the game:

"We knew this game... was going to be very high and very competitive, and we didn’t bring it in the first period."

While the Maple Leafs have some of the best talents in the NHL, some weaknesses need addressing and to compete for the Stanley Cup, some big names may have to depart.