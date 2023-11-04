Igor Shesterkin Injury: What happened to New York Rangers goalie?

The New York Rangers received some concerning news regarding their star goaltender, Igor Shesterkin. It has been reported that Shesterkin is dealing with an undisclosed injury, which may keep him sidelined for their upcoming Saturday night clash against the Minnesota Wild. The 27-year-old netminder has been an integral part of the Rangers' success this season, boasting an impressive 6-2-0 record, a 2.36 goals-against average (GAA), and a .913 save percentage through eight starts.

Igor Shesterkin out on Saturday with undisclosed injury as New York Rangers take on Minnesota Wild

The injury to Igor Shesterkin has raised questions about the Rangers' ability to maintain their strong start to the season. The team currently holds an impressive 8-2-0 record through their first ten games, marking just the second time in franchise history that they have achieved such a remarkable start. Shesterkin's performances on the crease have played a crucial role in their early-season success, making his potential absence a significant concern for the team.

In response to Shesterkin's injury, the Rangers have recalled Louis Domingue from AHL Hartford to serve as the backup goaltender for Saturday's game. Domingue, an experienced NHL goaltender, will be ready to step in if Shesterkin is unable to play. However, the starting role against the Wild will be handed to Jonathan Quick, a former Stanley Cup-winning goalie.

Igor Shesterkin's importance to the Rangers cannot be overstated. He is a goaltender of the highest caliber and has shown his abilities by winning the Vezina Trophy for the NHL's top goaltender just two seasons ago. The Russian player's agility, composure, and remarkable reflexes have made him one of the league's most formidable netminders, instilling confidence in his teammates and the entire organization.

As the Rangers await further updates on Shesterkin's condition, they will have to adjust to the possibility of being without their star goalie temporarily. It's more bad news for a team that saw one of their top forwards, Filip Chytil, and their best defenseman, Adam Fox, go down with injuries in the same game that Shesterkin got injured in, meaning there should be plenty of fresh faces on Saturday.

Igor Shesterkin's status remains day-to-day, and Rangers fans will be hoping for a swift recovery, as his presence on the crease is vital to the team's quest for a successful campaign. In the meantime, all eyes will be on Jonathan Quick as he takes on the challenge of guarding the net against the Minnesota Wild, with the Rangers' impressive early-season momentum hanging in the balance.