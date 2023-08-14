IIHF announces shocking ruling on Ivan Fedotov's contract dispute

The International Ice Hockey Federation has announced a ruling on Ivan Fedotov's contract.

The Russian goaltender has been in a contract dispute as the Philadelphia Flyers claim they have him under contract. However, Fedotov also signed a deal to remain in the KHL with CSKA Hockey Club.

Now, after a dispute between the NHL and the KHL, the IIHF released a statement on the matter and sanctioned CSKA Hockey Club.

After looking into the dispute the IIHF ruled Fedotov had signed a deal with the Flyers first and has given Fedotov and CSKA Hockey Club a sanction:

"In accordance with Article II.4.1 of the IIHF International Transfer Regulations, Ivan Fedotov was given two (2) weeks to either go back to his former club (i.e Philadelphia Flyers Hockey Club); or obtain a release from his former club. As neither action occurred within the given period, the IIHF has imposed the following sporting sanctions on Ivan Fedotov.

"A four (4) month suspension on playing in official national and international games during playing periods. The suspension shall take effect on 1 September 2023 (first CSKA regular season game) and conclude on 31 December 2023."

FHR & KHL release statement

Following the IIHF's announcement that Ivan Fedotov has a legit contract with the Philadelphia Flyers, the KHL and the Russian Hockey Federation released a statement on the matter.

The FHR said in their statement that they will be giving their full support to CSKA.

"The FHR submitted the documents received from the IIHF to HC CSKA for study. The club was given a seven-day period to develop a procedure for further action. In the event that the club management deems it necessary to challenge the IIHF decision, the FHR will provide HC CSKA with full support in the consideration of the case by the IIHF Disciplinary Committee."

The KHL, meanwhile, had a more brief statement saying the contract dispute involving Ivan Fedotov requires legal expertise.

"The decision made by the IIHF requires legal expertise. The KHL will issue an official statement based on the results of the study of the documents." - KHL press service."

Ivan Fedotov's career

Ivan Fedotov was drafted by the Philadelphia Flyers with the 188th overall pick in 2015.

Last season with CSKA, Fedotov went 14-10-2 with a 2.00 GAA and a .919 SV%. He was expected to be the backup for Carter Hart and could even challenge him for the starting role.

However, Fedotov recently came out and said he was happy to stay in Russia as they gave him an opportunity the NHL didn't:

"There were moments when I wanted to try my hand at the NHL, but hockey is a brutal, serious sport, and you have to have certain skills to succeed in it,” Fedotov said in an interview to Russian media outlet gazeta.ru.

“Perhaps at a stage when it was difficult to make myself known, I wanted to get into the NHL, and I was ready to break through the minor leagues there. But everything that is done is for the best. I am very glad that everything turned out this way, and in Russia they finally believed in me. I was given the opportunity."

Before signing with CSKA, Ivan Fedotov played for Chelyabinsk Traktor in the KHL for two seasons.

