Ilya Lyubushkin contract: How much will ex-Sabres defenceman earn with Ducks?

In a move aimed at addressing their defensive surplus, the Buffalo Sabres made a strategic trade on Friday night, sending Ilya Lyubushkin to the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for a fourth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.

The deal comes as the Sabres sought to alleviate their logjam on defense, having accumulated nine defensemen on one-way contracts. Lyubushkin, a 29-year-old Russian defenseman, had one year remaining in his two-year, $5.5 million contract ($2.75 million AAV) that he inked with the Sabres as a free agent last summer.

Known for his physical presence at the back end, he notched up a career-high 14 points, including two goals and 12 assists, across 68 games during the previous season.

The move comes after the Sabres' recent signings of Erik Johnson and Connor Clifton as free agents, both of whom play as right-shot defensemen like Lyubushkin. General manager Kevyn Adams had expressed his contentment with the current defensive depth but is open to potential trades to balance the roster.

Ilya Lyubushkin's transition to the Ducks will not only bring a robust defensive presence but also provide a seasoned player with a track record of contributing offensively. As he embarks on this new chapter, the hockey world anticipates how his skillset boosts the Ducks.

Ilya Lyubushkin: The uncharted path to NHL success

Ilya Lyubushkin's remarkable journey from an undrafted defenseman to an established NHL player is a testament to his resilience and skill.

Before his NHL debut, he honed his craft in Russia's second division during the 2012-13 season before making a name for himself with five productive seasons for Lokomotiv Yaroslavl in the KHL.

His breakthrough came in 2018 when he signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Arizona Coyotes. Lyubushkin swiftly adapted to the NHL, playing 41 games during the 2018-19 season and impressively ranking third among NHL rookies, with an impressive 150 hits. His impact earned him subsequent one-year contracts with the Coyotes in 2019 and 2020.

In a transitional move, Ilya Lyubushkin was temporarily loaned back to Lokomotiv as part of the NHL's Return to Play Plan in 2020. He continued to excel on his return, recording nine assists in 46 games during the 2021-22 season.

His journey took another turn on Feb. 19, 2022, when he was traded, along with forward Ryan Dzingel, to the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for forward Nick Ritchie and a conditional NHL Draft pick.

His career, marked by versatility and unyielding work ethic, showcases his resilience and adaptability as he continues to make his mark in professional hockey.