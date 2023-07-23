The recent arbitration decision regarding Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Ilya Samsonov has sparked some reactions among NHL fans on Twitter. After much anticipation, the Maple Leafs and Samsonov reached a one-year, $3.55 million contract for the 2023-24 season, leaving fans with mixed emotions and varying opinions.

One fan took to Twitter to express their frustration with the arbitration process, saying:

"Arbitration is so dumb. Uhm after extreme effort. We're going to split the difference. That will be $500k. Thanks for submitting your cases."

Another fan weighed in on the final contract amount, saying:

"Feels like this was the number everyone expected from the start. Odd it took going all the way to arbitration to get here (from both sides)."

Meanwhile, amidst the chatter about the contract, some fans turned their attention to the Maple Leafs' goaltending situation. One fan questioned:

"Not bad for a backup goalie. Who will they sign to be the starter?"

As the news of Samsonov's new deal continues to circulate on Twitter, it is evident that Leafs fans are divided in their opinions. The arbitration process, while essential for resolving contract disputes, can leave fans doubtful about the need for such a complex procedure.

Following arbitration proceedings, the Toronto Maple Leafs and goaltender Ilya Samsonov have reached a one-year contract agreement worth $3.55 million for the 2023-24 NHL season, as per James Mirtle of The Athletic. The arbitration hearing, presided over by mediator Stephen Raymond, granted a maximum term of one year due to Samsonov's impending unrestricted free agency next summer.

The negotiations between the Maple Leafs and Samsonov were initially far apart, with Toronto filing for a $2.4-million salary claim, while Samsonov sought $4.9 million, according to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

Heading into the 2023-24 season, Samsonov is poised to be the Maple Leafs' starting goaltender, backed up by Joseph Woll. Last season, the 26-year-old netminder signed a one-year, $1.8 million deal with Toronto after parting ways with the Washington Capitals.

His outstanding performance during the 2022-23 season included a 27-10-5 record, an impressive .919 save percentage, and saving 18 goals above the expected average, ranking among the NHL's top goaltenders.

The Maple Leafs' goaltending situation was a calculated gamble by former general manager Kyle Dubas, who also acquired Matt Murray. Murray was initially projected as the starter but faced injuries that affected his performance, eventually landing him at the third spot on the goaltending depth chart.

