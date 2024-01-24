Ilya Samsonov discloses father's role in getting him back to NHL-level goaltending

Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Ilya Samsonov recently opened up about his father's role in helping him get back to NHL-level goaltending.

It was a nightmare start to the season for Samsonov, who was struggling with his performance and confidence.

The 26-year-old Magnitogorsk, Russia, native cleared waivers on New Year's Day and was subsequently demoted to the Toronto Marlies of the AHL.

After working on improving his game in the AHL, Ilya Samsonov made his return to the Maple Leafs roster on Jan. 14 and conceded three goals on 23 shots in a 4-2 defeat to the Detroit Red Wings.

Nevertheless, the best moment for Ilya Samsonov following his return from the AHL occurred on Sunday, Jan. 20, when he recorded his first win since Dec. 9 and helped the Maple Leafs beat the Seattle Kraken, 3-1.

It wouldn't have been possible for Samsonov to gain his confidence without the assistance of his father, whom the netminder credited for playing a crucial role in supporting and encouraging him.

Samsonov said (quoted by TSN.ca):

"He said, 'You need to fight for this. It doesn't matter what's going on. You have a family. You have a kid. You are not a small guy anymore. You're not in a kid's garden. You live in a big life.' This is really helping for me, extra motivation, and good to learn this.

"It's more life experience," Samsonov said of their conversation. "What time he gets a problem with business or something, a problem in life, how he's moving forward all the time ... He's been in a lot of different situations. I know he's not a professional hockey player, but still I really respect him and listen to what he said."

Although one could argue that Samsonov didn't get many shots from the depleted Kraken, he made some brilliant saves in the contest, which helped the Maple Leafs end their purple run with two crucial points.

"I so want to play every day" - Ilya Samsonov shares his thoughts after securing first win since returning

Samsonov posted a record of 6-3-6 with a 3.69 GAA and a .866 SV% for the Leafs this season. Following a stellar performance against the Seattle Kraken, Ilya Samsonov was pumped up and appeared to have found his confidence back.

He said:

"I'm so motivated. I so want to play every day. I want to stop the puck hard as you can. And, first, I want to enjoy. Last couple months I forgot how to enjoy to play. I just want to enjoy every moment."

The real test for Ilya Samsonov will likely come on Wednesday when he and the Maple Leafs face the red hot Winnipeg Jets. The puck for the game drops at 7:00 p.m. ET.