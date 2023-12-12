"Ilya Samsonov is garbage": Maple Leafs netminder faces fans ire after OT loss to Islanders 

In the wake of a frustrating 4-3 overtime goal given up by Ilya Samsonov to the New York Islanders, Toronto Maple Leafs fans find themselves grappling with a goaltending dilemma that has sparked a clamor for the promotion of Dennis Hildeby. The injury to the team's mainstay netminder, Joseph Woll, thrust Ilya Samsonov into the spotlight, but his performance in the recent matchup has left fans questioning the decision:

Ilya Samsonov faced 29 shots on the night and conceded four goals, culminating in a disappointing .886 save percentage. The loss was a tough pill to swallow for Maple Leafs supporters, who are now fervently advocating for Hildeby, a move they believe could bring stability to the team's goaltending situation.

The pivotal moment of the game came just 46 seconds into overtime when Bo Horvat secured the game-winner for the Islanders. The loss overshadowed a milestone for John Tavares, who marked his 1,000th career point by assisting on Morgan Rielly's goal with a mere 6.4 seconds left in regulation. Despite Tavares' achievement, the focus shifted to the goaltending struggles that marred the Maple Leafs' performance.

Brock Nelson and Casey Cizikas found the back of the net for the Islanders in the first period, while Kyle Palmieri extended their lead in the second. The Islanders showcased resilience and offensive prowess, collecting points in 12 of their past 13 games (8-1-4). Goaltender Ilya Sorokin made a crucial 36 saves, further highlighting the disparity in goaltending performances between the two teams.

For the Maple Leafs, Auston Matthews managed to score, but it wasn't enough to secure a victory. The loss marked the second in six games for Toronto, with Samsonov recording 27 saves but struggling to keep the Islanders at bay.

Is Dennis Hildeby a logical solution in net for the Toronto Maple Leafs after the injury of Joseph Woll and the struggles of Ilya Samsonov?

The calls for Dennis Hildeby gained momentum as fans scrutinized Ilya Samsonov's performance, questioning the decision to rely on him in the absence of Woll. The hope is that Hildeby, presumably waiting in the wings, could provide a fresh and steadier presence between the pipes.

As the Maple Leafs face this goaltending conundrum, the front office must carefully consider the fans' pleas for change. With a season that holds high expectations, the pressure is on to address the goaltending woes and find a solution that puts the team back on the path to success. The goaltending saga in Toronto continues, and the call for Hildeby only grows louder with each passing game.