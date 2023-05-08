Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Ilya Samsonov left the ice after sustaining an undisclosed injury during a Game 3 clash against the Florida Panthers on Sunday.

Samsonov sustained the injury early in the second period when Leafs defenseman Luke Schenn slid into the net while attempting to break up a 2-on-1.

The collision appeared to affect the 26-year-old netminder immediately. He remained down on the ice for several minutes before being assisted to the Leafs' locker room. Leafs' backup goalie Joseph Woll replaced him in net for the remainder of the game.

Ilya Samsonov had recorded eight saves and allowed no goals before being pulled from the game. The Leafs were up 1-0 with 19:23 remaining in the second period.

The Leafs did not provide an update for Samsonov after the game. Head coach Sheldon Keefe says Joseph Woll will be ready to step up again if needed for Game 4. The Leafs are now on the brink of elimination. They will have to win four straight games to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals.

How has Ilya Samsonov fared in the 2023 playoffs?

Samsonov has played nine games for the Leafs in the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. He entered Game 3 with a 4-4 record, 3.27 goals-against-average, and a .895 save percentage.

The 26-year-old has posted a 5-10 record with a 3.12 goals-against-average and a .901 save percentage in 16 career playoff games.

Ilya Samsonov poses for a portrait after being selected 22th overall by of the Washington Capitals during the 2015 NHL Draft at BB&T Center on June 26, 2015 in Sunrise, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Ilya Samsonov was selected by the Washington Capitals in the first round (22nd overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft.

Prior to joining the Capitals, Samsonov played for Metallurg Magnitogorsk Kontinental Hockey League. He gained valuable experience during his time with the franchise.

Samsonov made his NHL debut against the New York Islanders on October 5, 2019, making 25 saves to lead the Capitals to a 2-1 victory.

He went on an 11-game win streak from November 30, 2019, to January 31, 2020. He finished his rookie season with a 16-6-0 record in 26 games (22 starts).

Samsonov appeared in 42 games this season, posting a 27-10-5 record, 3.12 goals-against average, and a .901 save percentage. In his NHL career, Samsonov has played 131 games, posting a 79-32-13 record, 2.65 goals-against-average, and a .908 save percentage.

