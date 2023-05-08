The Toronto Maple Leafs suffered a major blow when goalie Ilya Samsonov was forced out of Game 3 against the Florida Panthers due to an injury. The injury occurred when defenseman Luke Schenn crashed into Samsonov while trying to clear the puck away from the net.

Ilya Samsonov had been a key player for the Leafs throughout the season, setting career highs in several statistical categories. His absence was deeply felt as the team faltered and lost 3-2 in overtime. They now trail 3-0 in the best-of-seven series.

Sportsnet @Sportsnet Ilya Samsonov is heading to the dressing room after a pile-up during the second period. Ilya Samsonov is heading to the dressing room after a pile-up during the second period. https://t.co/O7OamT3H8C

Fans are understandably worried about the severity of Ilya Samsonov's injury and what it could mean for the rest of the playoffs. Many are praising backup goaltender Joseph Woll, who took over in net after Samsonov's injury. They are also hoping that Samsonov has a speedy recovery. Some fans offered their support and well wishes on social media.

Rathesh Saba @RatheshSaba @Steve_Dangle Do the leafs have a chance if Ilya Samsonov is not back? @Steve_Dangle Do the leafs have a chance if Ilya Samsonov is not back?

x - ilya samsonov stock portfolio @Forbzzilla Pouring myself a tall glass of Cyanide, goodnight Pouring myself a tall glass of Cyanide, goodnight

Blake Garman @FrostedBlakes34 Maple Leafs fans seeing Ilya Samsonov injured Maple Leafs fans seeing Ilya Samsonov injured https://t.co/MVEYwtjfMU

Derek Duquette @DerekDuquette_ @FriedgeHNIC



#LeafsForever @Sportsnet Obviously not what you want to hear, but Woll is arguably good enough to be a backup on any team. @FriedgeHNIC @Sportsnet Obviously not what you want to hear, but Woll is arguably good enough to be a backup on any team. #LeafsForever

IShouldBeOnTv @ISBOTv @HockeyDaily365 So the Panthers send Knies home and now Samsonov is out. Not one Leafs coward in the face of a Panthers player. @HockeyDaily365 So the Panthers send Knies home and now Samsonov is out. Not one Leafs coward in the face of a Panthers player.

There is currently no update on the status of Ilya Samsonov's injury, leaving the Leafs with uncertainty in the goaltending position for the remainder of the series. However, head coach Sheldon Keefe expressed confidence in backup Joseph Woll, who stepped in for Samsonov during Game 3.

The loss of Samsonov highlights the importance of depth in playoff hockey, as injuries can quickly derail a team's championship aspirations. The Leafs will need to rally together and find a way to overcome this setback if they hope to keep their Stanley Cup dreams alive.

Maple Leafs' Stanley Cup Hopes Dwindle as Ilya Samsonov Injured in Overtime Loss

The Toronto Maple Leafs suffered a heartbreaking loss to the Florida Panthers in Game 3 of their second-round playoff series. Sam Bennett scored on a wraparound in overtime to give the Panthers a 3-2 win. The game was played at the FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida. The Panthers now lead the series 3-0.

The Maple Leafs got off to a strong start in the first period. Sam Lafferty scored the only goal of the period at the 2:26 mark. The Panthers tied the game in the second period with a powerplay goal from Anthony Duclair. The Maple Leafs regained the lead with a goal from Erik Gustafsson off a deflection. But the Panthers tied it up again with a goal from Carter Verhaeghe late in the period.

The game remained tied through the third period and into overtime. Unfortunately for the Maple Leafs, Sam Reinhart scored 3:02 into overtime to secure the win for Florida.

Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky was dominant, making 22 saves and posting a .917 save percentage. The two teams will meet again for Game 4 on Wednesday. The Maple Leafs look to avoid elimination and keep their playoff hopes alive.

Poll : 0 votes