Ilya Samsonov's Toronto Maple Leafs lost 2-3 against the Florida Panthers to go behind 2-0 in the seven-game series in Round 2 of the Eastern Conference at Scotiabank Arena on Thursday.

The Toronto Maple Leafs have home advantage in the series but failed to capitalize on that by losing consecutive games against the Panthers.

The Toronto Maple Leafs had a 2-0 lead in the game, but Ilya Samsonov could not stop the puck from going past him in quick succession in the second period.

Ilya Samsnov conceded the two goals within just 47 seconds of the second period. Following the game, Samsonov looked frustrated, and when asked about Panthers goaltender Sergie Babrovsky’s performance on the night, the Leafs’ goalie replied with 'I don’t give a f**k'.

Fans were quick to notice and went on to Twitter to troll Samsonov. One said:

"He should keep drinking the Kool aid"

Here are some of the top reactions from the fans on Twitter:

James Mirtle @mirtle Samsonov on Bobrovsky playing well: "I don't give a fuck."

M @mo9d0 @mirtle Time to sit. Seriously. He has not been good outside of one game. Woll is the better goalie and the calmer more collected goalie who isn't going to be sliding all over the place.

Hockey_Stuff @HockeyStuff44

Anybody on here blaming this on Samsonov didn't watch the 2nd period.

Hockey_Stuff @HockeyStuff44

Anybody on here blaming this on Samsonov didn't watch the 2nd period.

Also, honestly, Bob has been lucky. If Leafs just play for 60 minutes this is probably a 5-1 win. @mirtle Oh my god please re-sign this guy.

Nimrod @JustAGoobster @mirtle W opinion but also Sammy needs to be better, that was a really disappointing home performance from him

Florida Panthers down Ilya Samsonov's team 3-2 to take 2-0 series lead over the Toronto Maple Leafs

Alex Kerfoot opened the scoring sheet for the Toronto Maple Leafs after picking up a rebound to slot it back into the net 2:20 into the first period.

Florida Panthers v Toronto Maple Leafs - Game Two

Ryan O’Reilly scored the second and put the Maple Leafs into a 2-0 lead after burying an assist from Mitchell Marner past Sergei Bobrovsky on a powerplay at 5:10 of the first period. Anton Lundell trimmed the Leafs’ lead to one after notching a snapshot past Samsonov for the Panthers’ first goal of the game before heading into the second period.

Coming into the second period, it was all about the Panthers’ comeback and Sergei Bobrovsky’s great run of the show into the net.

Nineteen seconds into the second period, Aleksander Barkov tied the game for the Panthers after he notched the puck back into the net for a wrist shot. Just 47 seconds later Gustav Forsling scored the third and the winning goal for the Panthers to go 2-0 up in the series. The third period went goalless.

Ilya Samsonov had 26 saves while Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky made 35 saves in the contest.

The Toronto Maple Leafs and the Florida Panthers will be back in action for Game 3 at FLA Live Arena on Sunday.

