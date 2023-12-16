Ilya Sorokin, the New York Islanders' highly touted goaltender with a hefty price tag, found himself under the harsh spotlight on Friday night at UBS Arena. In a showdown against the Boston Bruins, Sorokin faced a wave of frustration from irate Islanders fans as his performance in the shootout ultimately led to a heartbreaking 5-4 defeat.

Despite a spirited performance that saw the Islanders' four-game winning streak snapped, Sorokin faced intense scrutiny for allowing the Bruins to stage a comeback. The star netminder, who inked a lucrative three-year, $12,000,000 contract faced criticism as he couldn't secure the win in the shootout, ultimately letting the Bruins snatch victory from the Islanders' grasp.

David Pastrnak emerged as the hero for the Bruins, netting a goal and an assist before clinching the shootout with a precise wrist shot that beat Sorokin's glove side. Islanders fans, irate with the perceived collapse in the crucial moments, questioned the hefty investment in Ilya Sorokin and wondered whether the high-priced goaltender lived up to the expectations set by his substantial contract.

While Ilya Sorokin's overall performance has been commendable, the disappointment in the shootout against the Bruins has left Islanders fans clamoring for more from their star goalie. As the team looks to bounce back, the pressure on Sorokin to justify his contract and regain fan confidence is undoubtedly on the rise.

Pastrnak and Lohrei shine in Bruins' 5-4 shootout win, adding pressure on Ilya Sorokin

The Boston Bruins secured a dramatic shootout victory over the New York Islanders in a game marked by late-game heroics and power-play prowess. Mason Lohrei's clutch goal at 16:51 of the third period, banking the puck off Ilya Sorokin's back, orchestrated a stunning comeback, forcing the game into overtime.

The wild third period featured a flurry of goals from both teams. Bo Horvat's power-play marker at 5:06 into the third gave the Islanders a 3-2 lead, answered by James van Riemsdyk's power-play goal at 10:48 to level the score at 3-3. Brock Nelson briefly restored the Islanders' lead at 4-3 with another power-play goal at 12:01, setting the stage for the electrifying finish.

Despite the Islanders' efforts, the Bruins fought back, with David Pastrnak's power-play one-timer at 17:26 of the second period tying the game at 2-2. The resilient Bruins eventually sealed the deal in a shootout, with Pastrnak playing a pivotal role.