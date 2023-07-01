Ilya Sorokin new contract: How much is the New York Islanders goalie's extension worth

In a major development for the New York Islanders, star goaltender Ilya Sorokin has committed his long-term future to the team. According to a report by Elliotte Friedman, Sorokin has signed an eight-year contract worth $8.25 million with the Islanders.

This signing represents a significant step in solidifying the Islanders' goaltending position and ensuring a strong foundation for success in the coming years.

NHL @NHL



The ILYA ON THE ISLAND !! 🏝️The @NYIslanders have signed Ilya Sorokin to an eight-year contract extension! 🤩 ILYA ON THE ISLAND !! 🏝️The @NYIslanders have signed Ilya Sorokin to an eight-year contract extension! 🤩 https://t.co/uL8WEXhopd

Ilya Sorokin, a highly talented Russian goaltender, has quickly established himself as a key player for the Islanders since joining the team. Drafted by the Islanders in the third round of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft, Sorokin has showcased exceptional skills and earned a reputation as one of the league's top goaltenders.

During the 2022-23 regular season, Sorokin's performance was nothing short of elite. His outstanding play earned him recognition as a Vezina Trophy finalist, narrowly missing out on the prestigious goaltending award to Linus Ullmark of the Boston Bruins.

In 62 games, Sorokin posted impressive statistics, including a 2.34 goals against average (GAA) and an exceptional .924 save percentage (SV%). His remarkable play between the pipes, which included a league-leading six shutouts, played a vital role in the Islanders' journey to the postseason.

While Sorokin's regular-season performance was exceptional, his playoff run had its ups and downs. Although Sorokin showcased moments of brilliance with remarkable saves, he also faced challenges. He allowed some crucial goals that affected the outcome of the series against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Nonetheless, Ilya Sorokin's overall impact on the team cannot be understated, and his continued presence in the Islanders' crease provides the team with a strong foundation.

More on Ilya Sorokin's NHL journey

On July 13, 2020, Ilya Sorokin signed a one-year entry-level contract with the New York Islanders for the 2019-20 season.

However, due to COVID-19, unsigned prospects from other leagues, including Sorokin in the KHL, were deemed ineligible for the Return to Play phase. This made Sorokin a restricted free agent, and he subsequently signed a one-year, $2 million contract extension for the 2020-21 season.

Sorokin made his NHL debut on January 16, 2021, and earned his first win and shutout on February 16. He played a key role in the Islanders' playoff series win against the Pittsburgh Penguins but lost the starting role to Semyon Varlamov in the second round against the Boston Bruins.

On September 1, 2021, Ilya Sorokin signed a three-year, $12 million contract extension. In the 2022-23 season, Sorokin had an impressive record of 31-22-7, a .924 save percentage, and six shutouts. He led the Islanders to the playoffs, where they were eliminated by the Carolina Hurricanes in the first round.

Poll : 0 votes