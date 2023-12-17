"Imagine flopping that hard": Fans divided at David Pastrnak's 5-minute major penalty call for hit that left Ryan Lindgren bleeding

In a heated matchup between the Boston Bruins and the New York Rangers on Saturday, Bruins star forward David Pastrnak found himself at the center of controversy.

That's because he received a five-minute major penalty and a game misconduct for boarding Rangers defenseman Ryan Lindgren during the second period. The collision left Lindgren bleeding, though he stayed in the game.

Bruins coach Jim Montgomery expressed disagreement with the referee's assessment of the play. Pastrnak, who entered the game tied for third in league scoring with 41 points, is under scrutiny for the hit.

The 27-year-old forward has a history, having received a two-game suspension in 2016 for an illegal check to the head.

Reacting to David Pastrnak's major penalty, fans shared their opinions. Some defended the Bruins star player, citing the fast-paced nature of the game, while others called for supplemental discipline, pointing to the potential danger of such hits. One tweeted:

"Imagine flopping that hard"

The incident has ignited a debate among hockey enthusiasts. The coming days will reveal whether David Pastrnak faces further consequences for the hit that left Lindgren bleeding on the ice.

Vincent Trocheck's heroics seal Rangers' overtime win, David Pastrnak's penalty adds drama

The New York Rangers staged a dramatic comeback to secure a 2-1 overtime victory against the Boston Bruins.

Vincent Trocheck emerged as the hero, netting both goals for the Rangers. His game-tying effort came on the power play at 10:50 of the third period, converting Mika Zibanejad's pass with a precise wrist shot past Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman.

The game-winner unfolded in overtime, as Trocheck, positioned on the left side of the net, unleashed a one-timer from Artemi Panarin that sealed the Rangers' triumph. Before that, the Rangers had faced adversity on the power play, going 0-for-4, including a challenging five-minute major.

Igor Shesterkin stood tall in the Rangers' net, making 21 saves, while Swayman, with 32 saves, showcased resilience for the Bruins. Boston had taken the lead in the second period with a goal from Trent Frederic, capitalizing on James van Riemsdyk's centering pass.

Despite Bruins coach Jim Montgomery expressing pride in his team's desperation and togetherness, the Rangers' relentless attack in the third period, outshooting Boston 14-7, set the stage for a captivating finish.

The hard-fought contest left both teams with points in three straight games, highlighting the intensity and playoff-like atmosphere.