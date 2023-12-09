"Imagine Ohtani, McDavid and Draisaitl on a line" - NHL fans share a laugh as Shohei Ohtani fever grips hockey world

The buzz surrounding Japanese baseball sensation Shohei Ohtani found its way into the realm of the NHL, triggering a delightful exchange among hockey enthusiasts.

The catalyst for this entertaining interaction was Scott Oake, the host of "After Hours" for Hockey Night In Canada. Oake took to X to share an exciting announcement, revealing that the NHL's leading goal scorer, Brock Boeser, would be the guest in the upcoming episode. Oake playfully invited fans to submit questions for Boeser, using the hashtag #afterhours.

However, what followed was an unexpected twist when Elliotte Friedman, a prominent NHL insider, chimed in with a lighthearted comment that set the tone for a humorous exchange.

Friedman couldn't resist injecting a dose of Ohtani fever into the conversation, responding to Oake's announcement with a witty question:

"Where’s Ohtani going?"

The hockey world quickly caught on to the playful banter, and NHL fans joined the conversation with their comedic contributions. One fan said:

"The Oilers. Imagine Ohtani, McDavid and Draisaitl on a line."

Another fan took a humorous approach for Ohtani:

"Celebrity All-Star Captain for Team Nylander."

The banter continued as fans couldn't resist poking fun at Elliotte Friedman's unexpected foray into baseball speculation. One fan cheekily asked:

"Freidge, MLB insider??"

Here are some of the top reactions on X:

The Toronto Blue Jays are actively pursuing Shohei Ohtani, aiming to secure a deal that would make him the richest player in baseball history.

The Blue Jays, owned by multimedia conglomerate Rogers Communications, are reportedly going all-in on their bid to land the global superstar in a multi-year contract.

Rogers dropping NHL rights could pave the way for Shohei Ohtani

In a surprising turn of events, Steve Simmons from the Toronto Sun suggested that Rogers dropping NHL rights could pave the way for the Toronto Blue Jays to make a groundbreaking deal with Shohei Ohtani.

The Blue Jays are committed to securing Ohtani, despite the exact value of the contract remaining undisclosed. The deal is expected to surpass Mike Trout's record-setting $426.5 million contract with the Angels.

Rogers Communications, a multimedia conglomerate valued at $24 billion, is strategically leveraging its resources to win the bid for Ohtani. A half-billion dollar investment is considered relatively modest for Rogers CEO Tony Staffieri, who is actively involved in the pursuit.

If successful, the move could redefine the Blue Jays' approach to acquiring top-tier talent. Their previous highest contract was a six-year, $150 million deal with outfielder George Springer in 2021.