Immaculate Grid NHL: August 3 answers you need to know

To avoid boredom at this time of the offseason, NHL fans have turned to various hockey trivia games available online. These trivia games not only draw in fans but also allow them to put their knowledge to the test.

The NHL Immaculate Grid powered by Hockey Reference is yet another intriguing grid that keeps participants guessing.

Each day at 9 a.m. ET, Hockey Reference releases a new grid. Similar to other grids, users are given nine guesses to complete it.

Without further ado, here are the Immaculate Grid answers for today:

Immaculate Grid NHL answers for August 3

Patrice Bergeron is the answer to one grid.

Box 1: Which player has played for both the Boston Bruins and the Buffalo Sabres during their career?

Correct Answer: Taylor Hall

Box 2: Which player has played for both the Boston Bruins and the Ottawa Senators during their career?

Correct Answer: Zdeno Chara.

Box 3: Name a Stanley Cup winner with the Boston Bruins.

Correct Answer: Patrice Bergeron.

Box 4: Which player has played for both the Dallas Stars and the Buffalo Sabres during their career?

Correct Answer: Andrej Sekera.

Box 5: Which player has played for both the Dallas Stars and the Ottawa Senators during their career?

Correct Answer: Alex Chiasson.

Box 6: Name a Stanley Cup winner with the Dallas Stars.

Correct Answer: Mike Modano.

Box 7: Which player has played for both the Detroit Red Wings and the Buffalo Sabres during their career?

Correct Answer: Dominik Hasek.

Box 8: Which player has played for both the Detroit Red Wings and the Ottawa Senators during their career?

Correct Answer: Martin Lapointe.

Box 9: Name a Stanley Cup winner with the Detroit Red Wings.

Correct Answer: Steve Yzerman.