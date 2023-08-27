"Improving all these for no playoffs": Vancouver Canucks' new in-arena developments has fans flame team's long postseason draught at home

Vancouver Canucks fans have remained dedicated supporters of the team, enduring an eight-year playoff drought and the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced the 2020 postseason to be played away from home. Their loyalty and patience have been tested throughout this period.

As the organization, under Vancouver Canucks Sports and Entertainment (VCSE), reveals an ambitious plan to enhance Rogers Arena, fans find themselves grappling with a mix of emotions. They are torn between the anticipation of a better fan experience and the unquenchable thirst for on-ice success.

The Canucks' absence from hosting a playoff game on their home turf for eight years places them in a unique position within the NHL. Only the Arizona Coyotes (2012) and the Buffalo Sabres (2011) boast lengthier streaks of waiting for the exhilarating atmosphere of a playoff matchup in their home arena. This statistic paints a vivid picture of the dedication shown by Canucks fans, who have stood by their team even during the years of playoff dearth.

The announcement of substantial upgrades to Rogers Arena should have, in theory, ignited an unbridled wave of excitement among the fan base. The promise of an enhanced, digitally-advanced arena experience would seem a natural cause for celebration. Yet, fans' reactions have illuminated the complex interplay of emotions that accompany such news.

One vocal fan encapsulated the sentiment of skepticism, stating,

"Improving all these for no playoffs."

Expand Tweet

Another fan echoed this sentiment, succinctly summing up the collective yearning:

"We just want on ice improvements."

Expand Tweet

And yet, amidst the undertone of longing, there is an acknowledgment of reality.

"…but we all know the product on the ice will always be the same,"

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

As the Canucks forge ahead with ambitious arena upgrades, they are navigating the intricate web of emotions that define their dedicated fan base.

More on Vancouver Canucks missing the playoff appearances at the home arena

Vancouver is undergoing its worst eight-year playoff drought in franchise history. This unprecedented stretch sees the Canucks missing the playoffs in seven of eight seasons, with only the 1970s expansion-era Canucks coming close by missing six of eight seasons.

The record for consecutive playoff misses is four seasons, achieved during the expansion, Messier, and Benning eras. If the Vancouver Canucks fall short again next season, they'll tie this record and face at least a decade between playoff appearances at Rogers Arena.