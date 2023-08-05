IN PHOTO: Multiple ex-Rangers reunite for Kevin Hayes’ wedding

In a heartwarming celebration, American professional ice hockey player Kevin Hayes recently tied the knot with his long-time fiancee, Katya Vasilyev, on July 16, 2023.

The couple's wedding was a sight to behold, with Katya looking radiant in a stunning white gown, her hair flowing freely, and her makeup adding a touch of elegance to her appearance.

Meanwhile, Kevin Hayes looked dashing in a black formal suit, complemented by a crisp white shirt and a black tie. Their happiness and affection for each other were evident to all, and it was a day filled with love.

The couple's joyous occasion was met with an outpour of love and support from family, friends, and former teammates, including a delightful reunion of multiple ex-Rangers players.

The presence of former Rangers players added an extra touch of nostalgia to the event. Among the notable attendees was Chris Kreider, one of Kevin Hayes' former teammates during his time with the New York Rangers.

As the news of the Rangers reunion at Hayes' wedding spread, fans took to social media to share their excitement. B/R Open Ice, an online platform, expressed the sentiment of many by tweeting:

"It's a Rangers reunion at Kevin Hayes' wedding."

The presence of former Rangers players also highlighted the special place that the team held in Hayes' heart, even after his move to the St. Louis Blues of the NHL.

Kevin Hayes contract: How much will the former Flyers center earn in St. Louis?

On Tuesday, June 27, 2023, the Philadelphia Flyers traded hockey center Kevin Hayes to the St. Louis Blues. As part of the agreement, the Flyers will retain half of Hayes' salary.

The player is currently under contract with the Flyers until the 2025-26 season, with an annual salary of $7.1 million. The trade will see him moving to the St. Louis Blues in exchange for a 2024 sixth-round draft selection.

The deal was originally supposed to include a first-round selection and an unnamed defenseman from the Blues, along with Travis Sanheim from the Flyers.

However, the defenseman from the Blues with the no-trade clause declined to waive it, causing a delay in the planned exchange. Due to this, the Flyers had to adjust their strategy and accept the best outcome for the player. This trade has been under consideration by the team since the previous season.