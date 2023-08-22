Adam Fantilli, the hockey center for the Columbus Blue Jackets, recently posted a picture with Cole Caulfield and Hollywood star Jeff Daniels on his Instagram.

The Blue Jackets and the Montreal Canadiens are not famous for sharing a cordial bond on the ice. But 22-year-old hockey right-winger Cole Caulfield indeed demonstrated the warmth and friendship that he and Adam Fantilli share off-ice.

Adam Fantilli flaunted a picture with Jeff Daniels on his Instagram story

The two renowned stars in their respective fields, Caulfield and Daniels, spent a day with Fantilli on the golf course. The trio wore proper golf attire and stood in a picturesque spot with golf carts in the background. Fantilli tagged Caulfield and Daniels in the Instagram story with the caption:

“Smart golf with Jeff Daniels.”

The Canadiens’ right-winger reposted the same story on his social media account by replying to Fantilli in a funny manner with a caption:

“How dumb tho.”

Col Caulfield reposted Fantilli's story

As 68-year-old Hollywood actor Jeff Daniels shared the same frame with the newly drafted Fantilli, and Caulfield, the picture sparked some excitement among the fans. Fantilli was chosen by the Blue Jackets in the first round of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft as the third overall pick. Fans eagerly await witnessing both of the hockey jewels’ performances in the upcoming season.

How much does Adam Fantilli earn with the Blue Jackets?

The young hockey prospect, Adam Fantilli, for the Columbus Blue Jackets, inked a three-year contract with the team on July 1, 2023, for $12.4 million. The talented athlete has $950,000 in cap hit with an annual average salary of $4,150,000.

Fan-favorite Fantilli earns $95,000 in signing bonus and a base salary of $855,000. His minors salary is $82,500 for the upcoming 2023-24 season. The hockey center will be a Restricted Free Agent (RFA) by the end of the 2025-26 season, when he turns 21.

Fantilli is often compared to Connor Bedard on the ice for his exceptional grip over the puck. Nobleton native displayed outstanding performance in the Big Ten competition, winning several major awards along the way. Fantilli won the prestigious title of Big Ten Freshman of the Year. He also earned positions on the All-Big Ten First Team and the All-Big Ten Freshman Team last season on the ice.