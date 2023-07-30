IN PHOTOS: After reports of extended restraining order, Sean Avery celebrates son's birthday with ex-wife Hilary Rhoda

Former NHL star Sean Avery and his ex-wife, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Hilary Rhoda, made headlines recently after reports surfaced of an extended restraining order between the two. However, Avery was seen celebrating his son's birthday along with Rhoda.

A judge ordered that the temporary restraining order against Avery remain in effect, more than 10 months after it was initially filed. The injunction prevents Avery, 43, from coming in contact with Rhoda, 36, and their three-year-old son, Nash, as per US magazine.

The legal battle between the former couple has been ongoing since they filed for divorce in July 2022, ending their seven-year marriage. Rhoda requested sole physical custody of Nash but joint legal custody as she also revealed the existence of a prenuptial agreement between them.

The restraining order was issued after Rhoda had detailed an alleged incident from September 2022 when Avery was arrested for domestic battery. According to legal documents obtained by US Weekly, Rhoda claimed that Avery entered her house despite her objections and climbed into bed with her, not once but twice, refusing to leave.

The alleged incident escalated when he grabbed her by the arms and shook her, prompting her to call the police. Avery was arrested that night for domestic battery but was released after posting $20,000 bail the following morning.

Apart from these allegations, Rhoda claimed that Avery had been physically and emotionally abusive to her and their young son, Nash. She recounted instances of Avery allegedly body-slamming their child into a changing table and driving erratically with Nash in the car.

She also expressed concerns about Avery's alleged drug problem, claiming that he admitted to being addicted to oxycontin and using it as an excuse for his volatile behavior.

As a result of these allegations and the fear she felt, Rhoda sought a restraining order against Avery, and the court granted it, ordering him to stay 100 yards away from her, her workplace, and Nash's school. The order allowed for brief and peaceful exchanges of their child for court-ordered visits, but communication between the two was to be minimal.

Despite the legal situation, it seems Sean Avery and Hilary Rhoda have put their differences aside and come together to celebrate their son Nash's birthday. Recently, Hilary Rhoda took to Instagram stories to share moments from Nash's birthday celebration.

The stories depicted Hilary holding her baby boy in her arms and blowing out the candles on his birthday cake, with Sean Avery also present for the occasion.

Hilary Rhoda took to Instagram stories to share moments from Nash's birthday celebration

An overview of Sean Avery's personal life

Sean Avery was born on Apr. 10, 1980. He played in the NHL for the Detroit Red Wings, Los Angeles Kings, New York Rangers and Dallas Stars.

Despite his skill on the ice, Avery gained notoriety for his controversial behavior both during games and in his personal life. His agitating playing style led to teams growing weary of him, resulting in him moving from one team to another. He held the distinction of leading the league in penalty minutes during the 2003-04 and 2005-06 NHL seasons.

After retiring in 2012, Sean Avery shifted his focus to the creative industry, exploring pursuits like acting, modeling and restaurant ownership. He even briefly worked as an assistant at Vogue magazine and appeared in notable Hollywood films, including Patriots Day in 2016 and Tenet in 2020.