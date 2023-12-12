IN PHOTOS: AHL's Hershey Bears steal the show with their special edition ugly Christmas sweater jerseys

The Hershey Bears, a renowned professional ice hockey team based in Hershey, Pennsylvania, captured the holiday spirit delightfully and festively as they sported special edition Ugly Christmas Sweater Jerseys on December 10. The team shared snapshots of the players donning these unique and eye-catching jerseys on Twitter, stealing the show both on and off the ice.

"Feelin’ the holiday cheer wearing these beauties!"

The Hershey Bears logo is displayed in the middle, surrounded by quirky strips embellished with Christmas trees, hockey sticks, and unmistakable Hershey Bear lip prints. The festive artwork adds a festive touch to the team's already festive presence on the ice.

"She’s a beaut, Clark. Don’t forget, we’ll be auctioning these Ugly Christmas Sweater Jerseys off after tonight’s game!"

Hershey Bears, a member of the American Hockey League since the 1938-39 season, is the league's longest-continuously operating member club still playing in its native city.

As the primary development club for the NHL's Washington Capitals since the 2005–06 season, the Bears have a rich history and continue to contribute significantly to the development of talent in professional hockey.

The proceeds of Hershey Bears sweater Jerseys went to local charities

The initiative to wear Ugly Christmas Sweater Jerseys was announced earlier on December 4, with the team inviting fans to join them for a special evening. The event, named Hersheypark Pass Night, featured the Bears facing off against the Charlotte Checkers.

The Ugly Christmas Sweater Jerseys worn by the players during the game were later auctioned off post-game, with the proceeds benefiting local charities as part of the Hershey Bears Cares initiative.

The Bears organized a Toys for Tots drive in the spirit of giving back throughout the Christmas season. Fans were urged to donate new and unopened items to the toy drive, which is intended to bring joy to children during the holidays.

The festive atmosphere continued beyond the game, with fans allowed to purchase merchandise from the Ugly Sweater collection at the Hershey Bears Team Store. The collection included not only Ugly Christmas Sweaters but also long-sleeve shirts, providing fans with a chance to take a piece of the holiday spirit home.

As the defending Calder Cup Champions and currently holding a league-best 18-4-0-0 record, the Bears have been excellent on the ice.