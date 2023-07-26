IN PHOTOS: Alex Kerfoot's fairytale wedding featured major Maple Leafs stars of past and present 

Over the weekend, the picturesque setting of Lake Country in B.C.'s Okanagan Valley witnessed the heartwarming union of Alex Kerfoot and Marissa Balleza as they tied the knot.

While Alex Kerfoot may no longer be a member of the Toronto Maple Leafs, the bond with his former teammates remains unbreakable.

The celebration was a star-studded affair, attended by several past and present Maple Leafs players. Tessa Virtue, three-time Olympic gold medallist and fiancée of Leaf's defenseman Morgan Rielly shared a photo that captured the moments at the reception. Among the attendees were fan-favorites Mitch Marner, Michael Bunting, John Tavares, Jake Muzzin, and Justin Holl.

Adding to the reunion were other ex-Leafs, including Jimmy Vesey and Colin Blackwell, both of whom had played alongside Kerfoot during their time on the Harvard Crimson hockey team.

Despite Alex Kerfoot's departure from the Maple Leafs, his wedding became an occasion to cherish the camaraderie shared among the players.

Who is Alex Kerfoot's wife? All you need to know about Marissa Balleza

Marissa Balleza is the wife of Alexander Kerfoot. The couple's story began during their time at Harvard College, where they both shared a passion for hockey. After graduating in 2017, they embarked on a journey of love and commitment that led them to their engagement.

In June 2022, on Marissa's 27th birthday, Alexander surprised her with a heartfelt proposal, presenting her with a diamond ring. The proposal came as a complete surprise to Marissa, who expressed her joy and happiness on her Instagram, stating that it was the best birthday she had ever experienced.

Marissa and Alex have a shared love for hockey. Marissa excelled in field hockey during her school and college days, setting records for most goals and points.

Their engagement was a milestone in their relationship. Marissa expressed her immense happiness and gratitude for having a partner like Alex Kerfoot in her life, sharing snippets of their life on her Instagram.

