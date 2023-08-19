IN PHOTOS: Alex Ovechkin celebrates eldest son Sergei's 5th birthday with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle-themed party

Alex Ovechkin, the renowned NHL star, and his wife recently celebrated a significant milestone – their eldest son Sergei's 5th birthday. The joyous occasion was marked with a lively and creative Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle-themed party, as revealed in a heartwarming Instagram post by Ovechkin's wife.

The post, filled with maternal warmth and pride, exclaimed:

"Our oldest son is 5 years old today! Happy Birthday sweetheart! The main thing is to be healthy, you will certainly have everything else."

This touching sentiment encapsulates the couple's love and hopes for their child's future.

The celebration, inspired by the beloved animated series and characters, showcased the family's dedication to creating cherished memories. With decorations featuring the iconic turtles, Alex Ovechkin, and his wife transformed the party into a vivid and exciting Ninja Turtle haven. The celebration emphasized not only joy but also the importance of a healthy upbringing for young Sergei.

As an athlete who has displayed exceptional dedication and skill in the world of hockey, Alex Ovechkin knows the value of hard work, health, and a supportive environment. This celebratory event reflects his commitment to instilling these values in his children from an early age.

How many kids does Alex Ovechkin have?

Alex Ovechkin is a proud father of two beautiful children, Sergei and Ilya Ovechkin, with his wife, Anastasia Shubskaya. The couple's journey into parenthood began with the birth of their first son, Sergei Ovechkin, on February 24th, 2020. This significant event was a heartfelt tribute to Alex's late brother, reflecting the deep bond that family holds in his life.

The Ovechkin family expanded further with the arrival of their second son, Ilya Ovechkin, on May 27th, 2020. Anastasia Shubskaya, an accomplished actress and model stood by Alex's side as they embraced the joys and challenges of raising their growing family.

The couple's love story is one of fate and profound connection. After facing setbacks in his romantic life, Alex found solace and love in Anastasia Shubskaya. Their union was celebrated at a fairy-tale wedding in Barvikha, Russia, reflecting the magical bond they share.

Their children, Sergei and Ilya, often attend their father's games, acting as motivators for his on-ice victories.