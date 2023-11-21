IN PHOTOS: Alex Ovechkin's wife Anastasia celebrates 30th birthday bash in Dubai

Anastasia Shubskaya, the wife of Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin, shared photos of her 30th birthday celebrations in Dubai on her Instagram stories.

Anastasia, who's been married to Ovi since 2016, celebrated her 30th birthday on Nov. 16. She threw a grand party in Dubai, which appeared to be attended by her friends and close ones.

However, Anastasia Shubskaya's snaps on her IG story did not feature Alex Ovechkin, which is understandable given that the NHL season is in full swing.

Anastasia Shubskaya, also known as Nastya was born on Nov. 16, 1993, to parents Kirill Shubskya and Vera Glagoleva in Switzerland. She's a well-known actor and model with over 500,000 Instagram followers.

Nasya, being the daughter of well-known Russian actress and film director Vera Glagoleva, developed her interest in the industry from an early age. Moreover, she's also worked on her mother's projects, which helped her not only fame but recognition in the industry.

More on Alex Ovechkin and Anastasia Shubsakya's relationship

As per various sources on the internet, Ovi and Nasya met for the first time during the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing. Six years later, the couple met again through social media, and this time they became close friends, and the conversations between the two started to take place regularly.

In 2016, the couple decided to take their relationship to a new stage as Ovi and Anastasia Shubsakya got married. The marriage ceremony took place in Moscow, Russia, and they were also congratulated by President Vladimir Putin.

The couple appeared to be content with their lives and are happily raising their two sons.

Alex Ovechkin and Nasya have two sons: Sergei and Ilya. Sergei is the eldest, having been born on August 18, 2018, and the couple welcomed their second son, Ilya, on May 27, 2020.

Meanwhile, Ovi is in his 19th season with the Washington Capitals in the NHL. With 827 goals in 1,362 games, the Russian star player is shy of 67 goals from breaking Wayne Gretzky's record of 894.