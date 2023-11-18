IN PHOTOS: Alex Tuch's wife Kylie Edwards shares adorable clicks from pregnancy shoot

In a heartwarming Instagram post, Kylie Edwards, the fiancee of Buffalo Sabres forward Alex Tuch, recently shared some snapshots from her pregnancy shoot. The couple, who joyously announced their impending parenthood earlier this year, has been embracing this exciting journey with much anticipation and love.

The Instagram post exudes warmth and happiness. The series of clicks capture the essence of the couple's excitement and the sheer joy that comes with expecting a child.

In a delightful gender reveal post earlier, Kylie shared a momentous image with a friend, announcing the upcoming arrival of a baby boy. Now, as the due date approaches in December 2023, the parents-to-be are reveling in the magic of the pregnancy journey.

The post was captioned:

"we can't wait to meet you, baby boy,"

The images depict a glowing Kylie, joined by her supportive partner Alex, capturing the essence of their shared excitement and commitment to this new chapter in their lives.

As fans eagerly await the arrival of the Alex Tuch-Kylie Edwards baby, these endearing glimpses into the couple's pregnancy journey continue to resonate with well-wishers, creating a wave of joy and anticipation across social media.

Celebrating Love and Life: The Enchanting Journey of Alex Tuch's Fiancee, Kylie Edwards

Diving deeper into the life of Kylie Edwards reveals a captivating love story that has been unfolding for several years. Born in Canada, Kylie is a vibrant 28-year-old who shares her journey with a professional ice hockey player Alex Tuch. The couple officially declared their engagement on March 15, 2022, through a charming ring photo shared on Kylie's Instagram account, marking a milestone in their enduring relationship.

While Kylie's net worth remains undisclosed, her joyous and fun-loving personality shines through her social media presence.

With over 5300 followers on Instagram, Kylie's fashion-forward and fun-filled posts, often featuring Alex Tuch and Teddy, paint a picture of a charismatic individual.

The couple, who started dating in early 2020, weathered the challenges of the pandemic together, celebrating three years of togetherness.