In Photos: Avalanche star Sam Girard ties the knot with longtime girlfriend Jacklyn

Sam Girard, a well-known ice hockey player renowned for his exceptional defensive abilities, has just made a huge change in his personal life. In a private ceremony brimming with love and happiness, Girard and his longtime partner, Jacklyn Jorgensen, recently got married.

Despite keeping their relationship a secret, it is clear that Samuel and Jacklyn have been deeply connected for a considerable amount of time. Even though the specifics of their love story are still a mystery, it is obvious that their relationship has gotten closer over time.

dough byram @fourthoverall Congrats to Sam Girard on getting married!!! Congrats to Sam Girard on getting married!!! https://t.co/PKLFUgZ4Cv

The newlyweds have chosen to reside in a house located in the Cherry Creek neighborhood, creating a warm and loving home together. Their shared experiences and unwavering support for each other have undoubtedly contributed to their lasting relationship.

With Sam Girard's exceptional skills on the ice, his fans and supporters are confident that he will continue to excel in his career. As he embarks on this new journey as a married man, we extend our heartfelt wishes for a blissful and fulfilling life together for Samuel and Jacklyn.

Avalanche's Sam Girard opens home to Wildfire evacuees

Sam Girard has displayed remarkable compassion and generosity by opening his home to a family affected by the devastating wildfires in Quebec. As news reached Girard that evacuees were heading towards Roberval, where he owns a house, he swiftly made the decision to welcome them in without any hesitation.

Among the evacuees were a young family, including a one-year-old child, who had been forced to flee their home in Chibougamau. Girard's selfless act of providing shelter meant that out of approximately 800 evacuees arriving in Roberval, only 35 needed accommodation in the designated emergency shelter, easing the burden on the community.

This gesture of kindness resonates deeply with Girard, as he and his teammates from the Colorado Avalanche experienced the devastating effects of wildfires firsthand near Denver in December 2021. Witnessing the destruction and damage caused by the fire sparked a strong empathy within Girard, inspiring him to extend his support to those affected in Quebec.

Sam Girard's act of opening his home to wildfire evacuees showcases the power of athletes to positively impact communities and his compassion beyond the realm of hockey. His selflessness and genuine concern for others are qualities that deserve admiration and recognition, reminding us all of the significance of supporting one another in times of adversity.

