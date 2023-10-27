The Boston Bruins have once again displayed their incredible commitment to the community, bringing joy and smiles to the young patients at Boston Children's Hospital during their annual Halloween visit.

This year, the Bruins took the concept of Halloween costumes to a whole new level by dressing up as beloved Barbie and Ken characters from the summer's blockbuster movie.

Boston Bruins shared a couple of images on X (formerly Twitter), with the caption:

"Alexa, play Barbie Girl."

Notable among these transformations was Brad Marchand, who took on the role of a "Kenmaid" in spectacular fashion.

Jeremy Swayman, the Bruins' talented goaltender, embraced the Barbie persona, sporting the iconic pink gingham dress from the movie and completing his look with an inflatable Barbie car.

In a touching moment captured on the Bruins' Instagram story, a young girl pointed to Swayman, declaring him as her favorite Barbie. Swayman's response, a simple but heartwarming, "Yeah, you know it," epitomized the joy these visits bring to the children.

This heartwarming event not only provided the children with an unforgettable Halloween experience but also showcased the Bruins' commitment to making a difference in their community. Their dedication to bringing happiness and smiles to those who need it the most is truly commendable.

Insights from Boston Bruins' unexpected loss to Ducks

The Boston Bruins are no strangers to the importance of special teams in their quest for success. In the 2022-23 season, their exceptional power play (ranking 12th at 22.2%) and top penalty kill (87.3%) played pivotal roles in their 65-win campaign.

This season, the penalty kill has been nothing short of exceptional, conceding just one goal on 30 opportunities through seven games. However, their power play has struggled, currently standing 18th in the NHL with a 16% conversion rate (4-for-25).

Analyzing NHL EDGE data, the Bruins' power play shows promise with 59.1% of offensive zone possession, slightly above the league average. Meanwhile, their penalty kill thrives with 52.6% defensive zone possession.

After the loss to the Ducks, Coach Jim Montgomery emphasized the need for improved puck movement and creating slot shots. A lineup change with Charlie Coyle in the net-front position showed promise but must be sustained.