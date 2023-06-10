IN PHOTOS: Boston Bruins' Charlie McAvoy attends Pride Parade with fiancee Kiley and a special guest

Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy showed his support for the LGBTQ+ community as he joined his fiancée Kiley Sullivan and their adorable pup Otto to march in the 2023 Pride Parade held in Boston.

The event was a celebration of love, acceptance, and equality, and McAvoy proudly walked alongside his loved ones, displaying his commitment to inclusivity both on and off the ice.

The Boston Bruins organization, known for its dedication to diversity and community engagement, rallied behind McAvoy, showcasing their unwavering support for the LGBTQ+ community. The defenseman's presence at the parade demonstrated his willingness to use his platform to promote social progress and create a safe and inclusive environment for all.

As McAvoy interacted with fans along the parade route, his beaming smile reflected the joy and camaraderie felt by everyone in attendance. The sight of a professional athlete like McAvoy participating in such a significant event sends a powerful message of acceptance and solidarity, inspiring others to embrace their authentic selves without fear or hesitation. With his fiancée Kiley by his side, McAvoy's message of love and inclusion resonated even louder.

Boston Bruins and Boston Pride Hockey Unite in Pride Month Scrimmage

In a celebration of Pride Month, on June 23, 2022, the Bruins hosted a highly anticipated scrimmage with Boston Pride Hockey (BPH) at Warrior Ice Arena.

Former Bruins goaltender and current Team Ambassador Tuukka Rask graced the event with his presence, alongside retired Bruins goalie and NESN analyst Andrew Raycroft. The scrimmage also saw the participation of Colleen Coyne, President of the Premier Hockey League's (PHF) Boston Pride, and members of the Boston Pride team.

Boston Pride Hockey, a non-profit LGBTQ+ hockey organization, has long been at the forefront of promoting inclusivity within the sport. The event, presented by TD Bank, highlighted the Bruins' commitment to the NHL's "Hockey is for Everyone" initiative. By leveraging their platform and international influence, the Bruins aimed to generate positive change and create more inclusive communities.

