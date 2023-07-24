IN PHOTOS: Brady Tkachuk's memorable wedding featured the likes of Alex Derincat, Tim Stützle, and multiple other NHL stars

In a star-studded celebration of love and friendship, NHL sensation Brady Tkachuk tied the knot with Emma Farinacci in a wedding that hockey fans won't soon forget. The guest list read like an all-star team, with some of the league's biggest talents in attendance.

Among the attendees were Brady's fellow Senators teammates, Mark Stone, who played a key role in the couple's love story, and highly-touted prospect Tim Stützle, whose friendship with Brady blossomed both on and off the ice. The trio's camaraderie was evident as they exchanged laughs and shared memories during the joyous occasion.

Adding to the star power, the wedding also featured the presence of other NHL luminaries. There was the ever-talented Alex DeBrincat, whose scoring prowess electrifies the Chicago Blackhawks' fanbase, and the Hughes brothers, Quinn and Luke, who continue to dazzle with their skill and speed on the blue line.

Under the watchful eye of coach Keith Tkachuk, the proud father of the groom, and the expert management of GM Tom Fitzgerald, the celebration embodied the spirit of hockey. With Cam Talbot and Anton Forsberg among the guests, even goaltending skills were well-represented.

Brady Tkachuk and Emma Farinacci are a perfect match

Brady Tkachuk and Emma Farinacci's relationship is a heartwarming tale of two people brought together by a shared love for ice hockey. Meeting during their time at Boston University, their bond deepened as they discovered their mutual passion for the sport and the connections it held in both their lives.

Emma's hockey-loving family, with her brothers actively playing the sport, further solidified their connection. The couple's relationship remained private initially, but as they grew more comfortable with each other, they began to share glimpses of their life together on social media.

Their engagement in July 2022 was a momentous occasion, celebrated with joy and excitement evident in Brady Tkachuk's Instagram post capturing the "Best Day" of their lives.

With both coming from hockey backgrounds, the sport plays an undoubtedly significant role in strengthening their bond.

