IN PHOTOS: Brady Tkachuk and wife Emma's Halloween costume inspired by $56,000,000 movie starring Will Ferrell

Ottawa Senators captain and American professional ice hockey left winger Brady Tkachuk and his wife, Emma Farinacci, recently appeared on Instagram with their creative and entertaining Halloween costume.

The couple took inspiration from the iconic 2005 sports comedy film, "Kicking & Screaming," which stars renowned actor and comedian Will Ferrell. In this light-hearted movie, Ferrell's character teams up with Robert Duvall to exploit their sons' soccer teams in a bid to outdo the competition, resulting in a series of comical events and quirky mishaps.

The film, which featured Mike Ditka, a legendary sports figure, Kate Walsh and Josh Hutcherson, managed to gross an impressive $56 million worldwide despite receiving mixed reviews.

Brady Tkachuk and his wife Emma's choice to dress as characters from "Kicking & Screaming" not only paid homage to the beloved movie but also showcased the couple's creative flair and sense of humor.

Tkachuk, in his Instagram post, humorously recounted a memorable moment from the movie, where Will Ferrell's character takes a punch from Hall of Famer Mike Ditka but manages to stay on his feet.

Tkachuk wrote:

"I took a punch from Hall of Famer Mike Ditka, and I did not go down. Sure, I wobbled a bit, but I did not go down. That Ditka has fists like a small truck!"

This playful reference to a classic scene from the film undoubtedly added to the charm of their Halloween costume.

A quick look at Brady Tkachuk's NHL career

Brady Tkachuk, who was selected as the fourth overall pick by the Ottawa Senators in the 2018 NHL draft, has made a significant impact on the NHL.

Born to father Keith Tkachuk, a former NHL power forward, Brady quickly demonstrated his abilities. In just his second NHL game, he scored two goals, surpassing the achievements of his father and older brother in terms of the quickest first NHL goal.

During his rookie season, Tkachuk's performance was remarkable as he scored 22 goals, ranking him second among all rookies. His exceptional play earned him a spot on the Atlantic Division team for the 2020 NHL All-Star Game.

As a result, he signed a substantial seven-year, $57.5 million contract with the Senators, and in November 2021, he was bestowed with the team's captaincy, becoming the 10th captain in the franchise's history.

Although Brady Tkachuk was born in Arizona, he spent his formative years playing youth hockey in St. Louis after his father's trade to the Blues in 2001.