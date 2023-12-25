IN PHOTOS: Bruins' Jeremy Swayman dresses up as Santa at teammate Linus Ullmark's household to spread the festive cheer

As the holiday season unfolds, NHL players celebrate Christmas, and for the Boston Bruins' dynamic goaltending duo, Jeremy Swayman and Linus Ullmark, the festivities come with a heartwarming twist. In a delightful Christmas tradition, Swayman dons the iconic red suit to become Santa Claus, bringing joy and laughter to the Ullmark household.

The bromance between Swayman and Ullmark is a well-known and cherished aspect of the Bruins' camaraderie. Their on-ice success is also reflective of a genuine and supportive friendship. Beyond the rink, the two teammates have cultivated a special tradition that exemplifies the spirit of Christmas.

Bleacher Report's Open Ice posted snapshots of Ullmark's household:

"Jeremy Swayman dresses up as Santa every year for Linus Ullmark’s kids. A beautiful Christmas tradition."

The Christmas tradition involves Jeremy Swayman taking on the role of Santa Claus in the Ullmark household, creating a magical and festive atmosphere for the goaltender's children.

Shared through Swayman's Instagram, the photos depict the sheer delight and excitement of the kids as they welcome Santa into their home. The images capture the essence of the holiday season, with children jumping for joy at the sight of Jolly Old St. Nicholas bearing gifts.

In the spirit of giving, Jeremy Swayman's annual portrayal of Santa Claus is one of the best things that we get to see as hockey fans.

Jeremy Swayman and Boston's rising concerns

The Boston Bruins head into their three-day holiday break facing their worst losing streak in four years, dropping four consecutive games.

The Bruins, 19-7-6, hold the Eastern Conference's second-best record but face challenges. Blowing third-period leads in three of the last five games, their execution falters in crucial moments.

Excessive penalties, a recent penalty kill decline, and key injuries compound the struggle. Star defenseman Hampus Lindholm's offensive production has drastically declined, impacting an already challenged offense. The team ranks 22nd in total goals scored, relying heavily on stellar goaltending.

Secondary scorers need to step up, with the likes of Marchand and DeBrusk facing notable slumps. As the Leafs trail closely, immediate improvements are imperative to maintain their Atlantic Division lead. General Manager Don Sweeney may need to address these concerns before the trade deadline for a sustained playoff run.

Boston's four consecutive losses started after they won against the Islanders 5-4.