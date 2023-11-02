In Photos: Canadiens receive post-game visit from Celine Dion and family

The Montreal Canadiens received a heartwarming post-game visit from legendary Canadian singer Celine Dion and her family, marking a memorable occasion for both the team and their fans.

Celine Dion, who has been bravely battling stiff-person syndrome since her diagnosis in December 2022, made her first public appearance in nearly four years at an NHL game.

The game, which took place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Oct. 30, saw Montreal facing off against the Vegas Golden Knights. Although the Habs ended up with a loss on the scoreboard, the presence of the iconic singer brought a unique and uplifting experience to the team.

After the game, Celine Dion, joined by her son Rene-Charles and twins Eddy and Nelson, entered the Canadiens' locker room. There, she engaged in heartfelt conversations with the players, including a fond reminiscence from Canadiens coach Martin St-Louis about Céline singing for the Pope when she was just 14.

Celine encouraged the players to stay "strong" and "healthy" and to continue "doing what you do best." In a light-hearted moment, she even playfully joked with the players about their great scent during a photo session.

Celine Dion's visit offered a touching moment for her dedicated fans and brought an extra boost of motivation to the hockey team she has long supported.

Michael Andlauer sells Canadiens minority stake for $2.5 billion

Michael Andlauer, who recently acquired the Ottawa Senators for a hefty $950 million in September, has made headlines once again by selling his 10% minority interest in the Montreal Canadiens at a staggering enterprise value of $2.5 billion. This remarkable transaction has set a new record for a standalone NHL team.

The Molson family, who maintain a controlling stake in Montreal, exercised their option to purchase Andlauer's minority share, as per their pre-existing agreement. This strategic move solidifies the Molson family's continued influence over the storied franchise.

Notably, Andlauer had been a minority owner of the Canadiens since 2009, when the Molson family acquired the team from George Gillett for $575 million. This latest deal, involving the Canadiens, is a testament to the soaring valuations in the world of professional sports, particularly in the NHL.

In addition to his ownership interests, Andlauer's group also acquired the Belleville Senators, the AHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators, from the estate of Eugene Melnyk, while the Melnyk estate retained a 10% stake in the club.

Although Sportico's report on this significant transaction reached out for comments from both teams, neither franchise responded, and the NHL declined to comment on the matter. This sale showcases the ever-increasing financial value of NHL franchises and highlights the ongoing changes within the league's ownership landscape.