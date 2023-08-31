IN PHOTOS: Canadiens star Paul Byron spotted with his son attending NASCAR series in Montreal 

In an unexpected and heartwarming turn of events, Montreal Canadiens hockey star Paul Byron was spotted alongside his son Brysen at a recent NASCAR Pinty's series event held in Montreal.

The Dumoulin Competition, led by racing enthusiasts Jean-Francois Dumoulin and Louis-Philippe Dumoulin, played host to the Canadiens celebrity, creating an unforgettable experience that merged the worlds of ice hockey and motorsports.

Louis-Philippe Dumoulin, a formidable presence in the world of racing, made a lasting connection with the prominent hockey figure. As a double champion of the NASCAR Pinty's series in 2014 and 2018, Dumoulin has undeniable expertise on the track.

Dumoulin has a racing resume that extends across various prestigious racing series, including the Rolex 24 series at Daytona, NASCAR Nationwide and KONI Challenge. Additionally, he has showcased his skill in Formulas Renault, Atlantic and Formula Ford, where he secured the championship title in 2002.

Dumoulin's passion for speed and competition has roots dating back to his early years. He was an outstanding student at the Jim Russell Flight School. Notably, in 1995, he secured victory in the Jim Russell mechanics championship at Mont-Tremblant.

Despite diversifying his education and completing university studies in administration in 2001, Dumoulin had his heart firmly entrenched in the world of motorsports.

His skill set expanded, and he earned recognition as a professional driving instructor for esteemed car manufacturers, Private Clubs like Porsche and Ferrari, the Ferrari Challenge and the Jim Russell Driving School.

The synergy between Paul Byron and LP Dumoulin was beautifully captured when the Twitter account of the Dumoulin Competition shared a heartwarming snapshot and tweet.

"Last Saturday, at ICAR, @DumoulinLP had the pleasure of meeting @CanadiensMTL hockey star @JPByron89 & son Brysen following the race! We hope you enjoyed your @NASCARPintys experience! Thanks to our #47 crewman Neal Leblond & his father Jean for making this possible!"

More on Paul Byron's NHL journey and the connection between two sports

Paul Byron boasts an impressive career in ice hockey. A versatile left winger, Byron began his NHL journey when he was drafted by the Buffalo Sabres in the sixth round of the 2007 NHL Entry Draft.

After making his NHL debut with Buffalo in 2011, he was traded to the Calgary Flames before he eventually found a home with the Montreal Canadiens.

Paul Byron's presence at the NASCAR event speaks volumes about the cross-sport camaraderie that often goes unnoticed. While the worlds of ice hockey and motorsports may seem vastly different, they share a common thread of dedication, perseverance and drive to succeed.