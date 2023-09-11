In Photos: Carey Price, Nick Suzuki, and other Montreal Canadiens stars gather for annual golf tourney

The Montreal Canadiens have always been a team with a rich history. While the puck may not be dropping on the ice just yet, the excitement and camaraderie among players and management remain as strong as ever.

Recently, the Montreal Canadiens organized their annual golf tournament, a highly anticipated event that brings together the team's stars and management for a day of friendly competition and media interaction. This year, fans got a glimpse of the tight-knit Canadiens family as they shared moments from the event on social media.

The Montreal Canadiens took to Twitter to showcase some of the highlights of the tournament, giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at their favorite players and their interactions.

One of the most notable posts featured Carey Price and Jake Allen with the caption "Ce duo" (This duo), emphasizing the dynamic goaltending duo's importance to the team.

The event wasn't just about golf; it was an opportunity for Canadiens management and players to address the media and connect with their loyal fan base. Two podiums, labeled A and B, were set up for press conferences, allowing the team to share their thoughts on the upcoming season and their experiences at the golf tournament.

In one of the photos posted by the Canadiens, Mike Matheson, Nick Suzuki, and Brendan Gallagher could be seen together. This trio represents the core of the team's talent, and their camaraderie off the ice was evident, bringing a smile to the faces of fans who have eagerly awaited their return to the rink.

Montreal Canadiens players were joined by the team's mascot

The Montreal Canadiens also shared a heartwarming video that showcased many players from the team gathered together, with the caption "Missed these guys." It was a touching moment that highlighted the strong bonds among teammates, even during the offseason. The team's mascot "Youppi!" can also be seen.

One of the standout moments of the event was when Brendan Gallagher, known for his leadership on and off the ice, playfully declared, "Captain's orders, better listen." He then turned the camera to Nick Suzuki, who delivered a message.

The Canadiens' annual golf tournament is more than just a day on the links. It's a chance for players and management to come together, strengthen their bonds, and share their enthusiasm for the game with the fans who support them year-round.

As the team prepares for the upcoming season, fans can take comfort in knowing that their favorite players are not only skilled athletes but also genuine friends. The Montreal Canadiens' presence on social media allows fans to feel like they are part of the journey.