IN PHOTOS: Carey Price's son Lincoln's adorable dino-themed celebration for 3rd birthday

Carey Price and his wife Angela recently threw a delightful dino-themed celebration for their son, Lincoln, who turned three years old. The couple's love for their son was evident as they went all out to make his birthday special.

Lincoln, born in October 2020, was the center of attention, and his joy radiated through the pictures shared by the couple. The dinosaur-themed party was a roaring success, complete with colorful decorations and dinosaur-shaped balloons, transporting the young guests to a prehistoric adventure.

As the Prices celebrated their son's third birthday with such enthusiasm and creativity, it's evident that Lincoln's early years are brimming with love, laughter, and unforgettable moments.

The dino-themed celebration not only delighted the young birthday boy but also charmed the hearts of fans and followers, showcasing the close-knit family's commitment to cherishing life's precious moments.

Carey Price's heartwarming return to Canadiens' home opener

The 36-year-old goaltender, Carey Price, made a momentous appearance at the Montreal Canadiens' home opener. Accompanied by his wife, Angela Price, and their children, Price's presence was a heartfelt and welcomed moment for Canadiens fans.

Angela Price, just as thrilled as anyone, took to her Instagram to share stories of their family's outing at the Bell Centre. The snapshots she shared revealed Carey Price sharing precious moments with their children on this extraordinary occasion.

As Carey Price's name was announced among the players, even though he wasn't in uniform, he was met with a thunderous ovation of roaring applause. This overwhelming support from the Canadiens faithful demonstrated the deep and unbreakable bond that existed between Price and the fans.

In a touching gesture, Price reciprocated their affection by emerging from the ice-level hallway to greet the sea of fans who were not only standing but also chanting his name in unison.

Although Carey Price had been away from the hockey rink for an extended period due to a persistent knee injury, he continued to symbolize the unwavering pride and commitment of the Montreal Canadiens.

His appearance at the team's home opener, where they competed against Connor Bedard and the Blackhawks, conveyed a strong message, serving as a poignant reminder that both Price and his family remained a source of inspiration, lifting the morale of fans and teammates. The legacy of Price as a legendary figure for the Canadiens continued to shine brightly in the hearts of hockey fans and beyond.