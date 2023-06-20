IN PHOTOS: Carey Price's wife Angela bids emotional farewell to Montreal

Carey Price, the esteemed goaltender for the Montreal Canadiens, has bid an emotional farewell to Montreal as he embarks on a new chapter in his life.

The Price family, including Carey's wife Angela and their three children, has made the decision to relocate to their newly built home in Kelowna, British Columbia. This move comes after Carey was placed on long-term injured reserve last September following an unsuccessful knee rehabilitation.

The decision to leave Montreal was not an easy one for the Prices, who have established deep roots in the community over the years. However, the desire to be closer to their parents and provide their children with a fresh start in Kelowna ultimately led to this important life transition.

Speculation surrounding Carey's future involvement with the Montreal Canadiens has been rife. Following his coaching assistance for Samuel Montembeault during the IIHF World Championships, where Canada emerged victorious with Carey's guidance, many have pondered the possibility of him transitioning into goalie coaching or development within the team.

In a recent interview on The Drive By podcast, Angela Price shared that she and Carey Price are considering purchasing property in downtown Montreal to facilitate their work during the hockey season. This suggests that despite their physical relocation, the Prices will maintain a strong connection to the city that has become an integral part of their lives.

Paul Byron, Price's fellow teammate who also found himself on long-term injured reserve, stood in their neighborhood, bidding a heartfelt farewell. With a simple wave goodbye, Byron symbolized the close-knit bond shared among the Montreal Canadiens players.

While bidding farewell to Montreal is undoubtedly an emotional moment for the Price family, Angela confirmed that Carey Price will return to the city in time for training camp in the fall.

Carey Price and Angela fought food insecurity amid pandemic

Carey Price and his wife Angela have gained recognition not only for their achievements in their personal and professional lives but also for their philanthropic endeavors. Their charitable initiatives have encompassed diverse causes, ranging from supporting indigenous children to animal welfare and cancer research.

During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the couple generously donated $50,000 from their foundation to the Dedicated Breakfast Club of Canada's emergency fund. This contribution aimed to alleviate food insecurity among vulnerable children, including those in indigenous communities.

The pandemic exacerbated the challenge of food insecurity for over a million children and youth in Canada, while the Breakfast Club of Canada usually provides a healthy breakfast to 250,000 students each school morning.

