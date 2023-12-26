IN PHOTOS: Carey Price's wife Angela shares adorable photos from Christmas celebrations at Habs goalie's household

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price and his family enjoyed a festive Christmas celebration, and the joyful moments were shared with fans through his wife Angela's Instagram stories. The heartwarming images provided a glimpse into the Price family's holiday festivities, capturing the spirit of the season.

In one particularly attention-grabbing photo, Angela Price is seen alongside her husband Carey and their three children – daughters Liv and Millie and son Lincoln. The family gathered around a beautifully set table adorned with a cake, candles and a bottle of wine.

Adding to the merriment, Carey Price's father, Jerry Price, joined the Christmas celebration, contributing to the family's joyous atmosphere.

Angela Price offered a playful insight into the family's Christmas celebrations with a snapshot featuring her eldest daughter, Liv. The young girl's face and hair were covered in whipped cream, resulting from their fiddling with a new whipped cream dispenser.

"We got a little whipped cream dispenser which we are still figuring out," Angela wrote.

A sneak peek at the dining table showcased the meticulous decorations, including a short Christmas tree, a wine bottle, candles and many lights. The background revealed the entire family immersed in the moment's joy, creating a picturesque scene that radiated love and happiness.

Has Carey Price retired?

Carey Price has not retired from the NHL yet, but his persistent knee injury won't likely allow him to step onto the ice anymore. So, he is practically not going to play.

Price, known for bouncing back from injuries, faced significant challenges in the 2021-22 season. Despite winning the Masterton Trophy for perseverance, he played only five games due to lingering knee issues following surgery. The swelling prevented a comeback. Price acknowledged the physical toll in a recent interview with NHL.

"It was tough," Price said. "I’d spent the better part of that year trying to get ready to play again, but it just felt like there was something off.

"By the time I got all ramped up to get ready for full-on goaltending, the knee would just swell up. It would get so swollen that I couldn't do the things that I know I have to do to play."

Off the ice, Carey Price entered the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program in October 2021, candidly addressing alcohol abuse. In a November 2021 Instagram post, Price revealed his struggles, emphasizing the need to prioritize mental health. Nearly six months later, after playing four late-season games, Price sensed the possible end of his illustrious career.