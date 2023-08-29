IN PHOTOS: Connor Bedard, Nathan MacKinnon among several NHL stars spotted at BioSteel training camp 

Connor Bedard, Connor McDavid, Nathan MacKinnon, and several other NHL stars were spotted at BioSteel training camp. Bio Steel Sports shared pictures and videos of these stars working out prior to the training on the rink.

Connor Bedard, drafted number one overall by the Chicago Blackhawks was in the spotlight of the Bio Steel training camp.

Multiple NHL superstars including the likes of Connor McDavid and Connor Bedard were spotted at ﻿the BioSteel training camp

It can be observed from the fact that he was all over the Bio Steel Instagram stories while working out as well as while he was on the rink.

edard is socializing with the right company. At the BioSteel NHL Camp, Bedard was seen interacting with Leon Draisaitl, Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar, and some other NHL champs.

BioSteel training camp

In some of the stories Bedard and Connor McDavid can be seen together. The 26-year-old was no less when it came to being on camera. One couldn't expect to make the training camp a headline without including our modern-day hockey god. So, you can see him in various stories, training with Cale Makar, and with Bedard, and more.

BioSteel training camp

It is incredible in every sense to watch Bedard play beside McDavid. Arguably, the best player in the NHL right now is McDavid, who will go down as one of the all-time greats.

BioSteel training camp

As McDavid is extremely skilled in every area and combines it with the fastest skating you'll ever see, there really isn't a close second in the NHL. Now is a fantastic time for Bedard to pick up any lessons from McDavid.

Will Connor Bedard become Blackhawk's next captain?

The trip taken by Connor Bedard has been nothing short of incredible. He became a standout junior hockey player after winning the CHL Player of the Year, Top Draft Prospect, and Top Scorer accolades.

Bedard, the former Regina Pats' captain, had an outstanding season that included an incredible 71 goals and 72 assists in just 57 games.

Fans and commentators are excited to predict how his skills will transition to the NHL level. Jonathan Toews has served as the Blackhawks' captain since his second season in 2008. The franchise announced earlier this year that he wouldn't be joining them again, it was the end of an era.

So the quest for a new captain has begun, although Connor Bedard is a standout candidate. Blackhawks will more likely won't put the captain responsibility on him in his debut year. Next year there's a greater chance of him becoming the Blackhawks captain.