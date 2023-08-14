Connor McDavid, fiancee Lauren Kyle attend Boots and Hearts music festival

Connor McDavid, the captain of the Edmonton Oilers, and his fiance Lauren Kyle was spotted enjoying the Boots and Hearts music festival this year at Burl’s Creek Event Grounds in Oro-Medonte. As they joined the ecstatic crowd at one of the greatest country music festivals in America along with friends, the couple added an extra level of excitement among NHL fans.

Dressed in comfortable and stylish festival attire, Connor McDavid seemed to blend effortlessly into the crowd. McDavid’s fiance, Kyle, wore a stylish black vest with cowgirl pants and brown boots, which absolutely did justice to the name of the music festival.

As the couple swayed in festivity, McDavid was also seen spending time with the entire family, including his parents, Brian and Kelly McDavid. His brother, Cameron McDavid, and his long-time girlfriend, Sarah Nanacsik, were also seen sharing the frame with the hockey star.

The would-be wife of McDavid, Lauren Kyle, also had lots of fun with her girlfriends as seen in the pictures from Sarah’s Instagram post.

Connor McDavid proposed to his long-term girlfriend Lauren Kyle

The captain of the Edmonton Oilers, Connor McDavid, and his adored companion of almost eight years, Lauren Kyle, announced their engagement earlier this year.

The couple reached a new milestone in life on June 22, 2023. It all started with McDavid and Lauren Kyle's first meeting in 2016. Their paths crossed at a mutual friend's birthday party, which developed into a friendship that went on to influence both of their lives. Their connection has grown into a strong relationship characterized by never-ending support and mutual growth.

Lauren Kyle was born and raised in Edmonton, Alberta. She completed her education at Ryerson's School of Interior Design, where she developed her artistic skills. Her successful business, Kyle & Co. Design Studio, is a testament to her artistic skill.

However, Lauren Kyle's interests go far beyond the field of design. Her diverse abilities and interests have drawn her to the culinary arts, for which she has been working on her cookbook titled "The Atelier Table."