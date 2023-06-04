IN PHOTOS: Connor McDavid, Lauren Kyle cap off holiday in Utah

Connor McDavid, the superstar hockey player, and his girlfriend, Lauren Kyle, recently capped off their off-season holiday with an adventurous trip to Utah, USA. The couple shared a glimpse of their trip through a series of photos on Instagram.

Lauren Kyle took to her Instagram stories to give their fans a glimpse of their exciting journey. She shared a picture of the helicopter they were about to board, setting the stage for an exhilarating experience.

The other story captured the couple inside the helicopter as they soaked in the breathtaking views from the top of the sky, embracing the beauty of Utah's scenic landscapes.

Last day of their Utah trip.

Lauren Kyle captured the serene view below as the helicopter descended. The mat on the ground, along with a cozy towel, indicated that they had found a peaceful spot to relax and unwind.

View of their resort on the last day.

Lauren Kyle's Instagram stories showcased the couple's appreciation for nature's wonders and their desire to make the most of their time off.

More about Connor McDavid's girlfriend, Lauren Kyle

Connor McDavid is the captain and center for the Edmonton Oilers hockey team. He was chosen as the first overall pick in the 2015 NHL entry draft and holds the record for being the youngest captain in NHL history.

During his second year, Connor McDavid achieved a significant milestone by becoming the youngest player to win the Art Ross Trophy, awarded to the top goal scorer in the 2016-2017 season. He has since claimed this award two more times.

In 2016, McDavid unexpectedly met his girlfriend, Lauren Kyle, at a mutual friend's birthday party. Originally from Edmonton, Alberta, Kyle pursued interior design at Ryerson University's School of Interior Design and now leads her own design studio, Kyle and Co. Design Studio. She is also in the process of publishing a cookbook titled The Atelier Table.

As a sports enthusiast, Kyle previously played volleyball in college. She has been a constant pillar of support for McDavid, regularly attending and cheering him on during his home games in Edmonton.

