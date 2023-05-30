IN PHOTOS: Connor McDavid on off-season holiday with girlfriend Lauren Kyle at luxury resort in Utah

In a recent series of Instagram posts, Connor McDavid's girlfriend, Lauren Kyle, delighted fans by sharing glimpses of their off-season holiday in Utah, USA.

The couple embarked on a journey together, and their adventure began with a flight to their destination. Kyle captured the first post with a picture of herself sitting comfortably on the plane, exuding excitement for the trip ahead.

In the subsequent photo, she showcased her luggage alongside a steaming cup of coffee, hinting at the serene and luxurious experience that awaited them.

It was evident that the couple had spared no expense in making their vacation memorable and relaxing. With their travel essentials in tow, they were ready to immerse themselves in the beauty of Utah.

The highlight of the series came with a captivating photo of Connor McDavid, undoubtedly one of the most talented ice hockey players of his generation. The couple's destination of choice was the renowned Amangiri resort, located in the secluded Canyon Point, Utah.

Lauren Kyle, delighted fans by sharing glimpses of their off-season holiday in Utah, USA.

Lauren Kyle, delighted fans by sharing glimpses of their off-season holiday in Utah, USA.

This luxury resort has become a haven for those seeking privacy, relaxation, and a stunning natural backdrop. Surrounded by breathtaking landscapes, the resort offered an unparalleled experience, where the couple could unwind and rejuvenate amidst the tranquil beauty of their surroundings.

Lauren Kyle's Instagram stories provided a glimpse into their delightful vacation. With every post, she shared the magnificent views that surrounded them, showcasing the awe-inspiring beauty of Utah's landscape.

More about Connor McDavid's girlfriend, Lauren Kyle

Connor McDavid serves as the captain and center for the Edmonton Oilers hockey team. He was selected as the first overall pick in the 2015 NHL entry draft and became the youngest captain in NHL history.

In his second year, McDavid made history by becoming the youngest player ever to win the Art Ross Trophy for being the top goal scorer in the 2016-2017 season. He has since won this award two more times.

He met his girlfriend, Lauren Kyle, unexpectedly at a mutual friend's birthday party in 2016.

Lauren Kyle, originally from Edmonton, Alberta, pursued interior design at Ryerson University's School of Interior Design and now leads her own design studio called Kyle and Co. Design Studio. She is also in the process of publishing a cookbook titled The Atelier Table.

Kyle is a sports enthusiast and previously played volleyball in college. She has been a constant source of support for Connor, attending and cheering him on during his home games in Edmonton.

Recommended Video NBA players react to Miami beating Boston and booking a trip to the Finals!

Poll : 0 votes