In Photos: Connor McDavid's dog Lenny and fiancee Lauren Kyle help Oilers star kickstart holiday festivities

Edmonton Oilers superstar Connor McDavid and his fiancee, Lauren Kyle, have embraced the festive spirit by jetting off to Ukraine to celebrate Christmas with their pet, Lenny, and extended family. Lauren Kyle shared glimpses of their yuletide getaway on Instagram, capturing the essence of their cozy holiday retreat.

Bundled up against the chill, the couple found warmth by a crackling fireplace, creating a picturesque holiday scene. The Instagram story showcases the McDavid-Kyle family reveling in the joyous atmosphere, surrounded by the love and laughter of the season. The images depict a perfect Christmas setting, with the glow of the fire illuminating their smiling faces.

The couple, known for their low-key and private lifestyle, gave fans a rare insight into their holiday festivities. From the looks of it, they are savoring the simple pleasures of the season, enjoying quality time with family, and indulging in a delectable Christmas dinner.

As the year draws to a close, Connor McDavid and Lauren Kyle's celebration in Ukraine serves as a heartwarming reminder that the holiday season is a time to cherish family, share love, and create lasting memories.

Connor McDavid to Wed Longtime Love Lauren Kyle: A Peek into Their Love Story and Wedding Plans

Connor McDavid is gearing up to exchange vows with his longtime love, Lauren Kyle. The couple, immersed in an eight-year romance, took the next step in their journey last summer when McDavid popped the question, marking a significant milestone in their relationship. Lauren recently delighted fans by announcing their impending nuptials on July 27, 2024, through an Instagram Q&A session.

In a charming revelation, Lauren provided an intimate glimpse into the couple's preferences during this joyous occasion. A cocktail menu, subtly captured in the background of her Instagram story, unveiled McDavid's penchant for Negroni cocktails, contrasting with Lauren's choice of a dirty martini. The menu even featured a delightful sketch of the pair's cherished canine companion, Lenny.

Their love story began in 2016, sparked by a chance meeting at a mutual friend's birthday celebration. McDavid's romantic proposal occurred on June 22, 2023, during a memorable trip to Chicago.

Lauren, an accomplished interior designer and founder of Kyle and Co. Design Studio, played a pivotal role in decorating their opulent Edmonton home, which was featured in Architectural Digest two years ago.

The couple, frequenting public events together, recently celebrated McDavid's induction into the Canadian Walk of Fame, cementing their status as one of hockey's power couples.