IN PHOTOS: Connor McDavid shows off INSANE control while wakesurfing during lake trip with fiancee

Edmonton Oilers captain and ice hockey sensation, Connor McDavid, showcased his remarkable skills beyond the rink during a recent lakeside getaway with his fiancée, Lauren Kyle. The couple's picturesque weekend was captured on Lauren's Instagram stories, providing fans with an exclusive glimpse of their leisurely adventures.

The first glimpse of the weekend recap showed Connor McDavid effortlessly gliding across the water on a wakesurfing board. His surfing skills were evident as he gracefully navigated the waves with impeccable balance and poise.

The following Instagram story featured the couple sitting together in a picturesque beach area, enjoying the serene surroundings. It appeared that they were caught in a candid moment, possibly by a photographer capturing the couple's blissful time together.

Lauren's Instagram stories offer fans an exclusive peek into their relaxed and enjoyable adventures.

Finally, Lauren Kyle shared a delightful photo of herself and Connor McDavid striking a pose for the camera. The couple radiated joy and love as they embraced each other, their smiles shining brightly.

More on Connor McDavid's fiancee Lauren Kyle

Connor McDavid, the center and captain of the Edmonton Oilers, was chosen as the first overall pick in the 2015 NHL entry draft. He made history by becoming the youngest captain in NHL history during his second year.

As an outstanding player, McDavid achieved the distinction of being the youngest recipient of the Art Ross Trophy, leading the league in goals scored during the 2016-17 season. He has won the prestigious trophy twice more.

In 2016, McDavid met his fiancee, Lauren Kyle, after a chance encounter at a friend's birthday party in the wrong location. Lauren, an Edmonton native, pursued a degree in Interior Design at Ryerson University and now runs her own firm called Kyle and Co. Design Studio. Additionally, she is working on publishing her cookbook titled The Atelier Table.

Besides her passion for design, Lauren also shares a love for sports, having played college volleyball. She wholeheartedly supports Connor in all his endeavors, regularly cheering him on during his home games in Edmonton.

The couple's luxurious home, featured in Architectural Digest, boasts impressive features, including an indoor sports court where McDavid practices basketball and hones his hockey skills. The home gym, which was utilized by many of his teammates during the COVID-19 pandemic, and a must-have sauna, were both designed by Lauren.

Their love for dogs is evident, as they have a furry companion named Leonard, whom Lauren affectionately calls the king of the house. They even have a neon sign declaring their affinity for dogs, stating:

"If you don't like dogs, get out."