IN PHOTOS: David Pastrnak shares lovely pictures of his girlfriend Rebecca & their newborn daughter

David Pastrnak of the Boston Bruins, and his girlfriend, Rebecca Rohlso, have recently welcomed a beautiful addition to their family. They joyfully shared the news of their baby girl's arrival on David's Instagram account, expressing their excitement and gratitude.

The couple named their bundle of joy Freya Ivy Pastrnak, and David's heartfelt caption conveyed their long-held dreams and immense pride in their growing family.

In the Instagram post, Pastrnak expressed his overwhelming joy and anticipation:

"Freya Ivy Pastrnak už je na světě we've dreamt about this moment for a long time, and I couldn't be more proud of my two beautiful girls. I can't wait to watch you be the best mamma to our little nugget."

Here're the pics:

One of the Instagram posts shared by Pastrnak showcased the loving father holding his baby girl in an Infant Car Seat Carrier. The image captured a tender moment as David gazed affectionately at his daughter, highlighting the pride and love he felt as a new dad.

Another displayed Rebecca Rohlso peacefully resting alongside her newborn baby. As the couple embarks on the new chapter of their lives, their devoted love and commitment to their growing family are evident, promising a future filled with love, laughter and cherished memories.

A look at David Pastrnak's NHL career

David Pastrnak was selected by the Boston Bruins with the 25th pick in the 2014 NHL Draft.

Pastrnak paid tribute to his late father, Milan, who had passed away from cancer just over a year ago. It was a poignant moment, as Pastrnak kissed his hand and pointed to the heavens, fulfilling his father's dream of seeing him play in the NHL.

Initially ranked fifth among European skaters, David Pastrnak quickly showcased his potential. After a stint in the American Hockey League with the Providence Bruins, he made his NHL debut in Nov. 2014. His talent shone through, as he scored his first two goals against the Philadelphia Flyers, the same arena where he had been drafted and honored his father.

Pastrnak's breakout season came in 2016-17 when he recorded an impressive 70 points, establishing himself as a key player for the Bruins. This performance earned him a well-deserved six-year, $40 million contract extension in 2017. The next season, he continued to excel, forming a formidable line with Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand.

On Mar. 2, 2023, David Pastrnak solidified his commitment to the Bruins by signing an eight-year, $90 million contract, reaffirming his status as a key asset for the team.

His outstanding performance that season included a hat trick, making him the first Bruins player since Phil Esposito in 1974-75 to reach 60 goals in a season. Pastrnak's contributions helped the Bruins set a new NHL record of 63 wins.

Poll : 0 votes