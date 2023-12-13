IN PHOTOS: David Pastrnak, William Nylander and other NHL stars embrace the festive cheer with stunning holiday fits

The festive season brings not only joy and goodwill but also an opportunity for NHL stars to showcase their unique style and embrace the holiday cheer. Among the notable figures spreading the festive spirit is David Pastrnak, the Czech professional ice hockey right winger for the Boston Bruins.

Known for his versatility on the ice, Pastrnak proves that his flair extends beyond the rink, as captured in a photo where he dons a custom Bruins jacket over a teal ensemble. The look is tied together seamlessly with a classic white beanie, exuding a perfect blend of team pride and holiday flair.

William Nylander of the Toronto Maple Leafs is another player making waves with holiday fashion statements. The Maple Leafs' X account shared glimpses of Nylander's diverse wardrobe, showcasing everything from streetwear to classic suit fits.

Nylander's penchant for variety is evident, with trademark sneakers being the only consistent element. Whether it's wide pants, double-breasted numbers or other stylish choices, Nylander's fashion game remains on point throughout the season.

A spotlight is also cast on Linus Ullmark as the Boston Bruins' X account unveiled an image highlighting his expertise in texture and details. Ullmark's ensemble features a classic textured jacket adorned with shades of purple, offering a timeless yet modern look.

Switching gears to an on-the-go look, the Gent himself, Ryan Reaves, takes center stage in a photo shared by the Maple Leafs. Dressed in a sea foam suit and periwinkle tie combination, Reaves adds a touch of luxury with his Louis Vuitton belt.

Patrik Laine, featured in a photo from the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets X account, adopts a futuristic and chic style for the festive season. Laine's outfit is characterized by trendy pants complemented by a long jacket, a beanie and sunglasses.

Jonas Brothers Headline 2024 NHL Stadium Series Pregame Concert

The Jonas Brothers, comprised of Nick, Kevin and Joe Jonas, will headline the pregame concert at the 2024 NHL Stadium Series at MetLife Stadium on Feb. 17. The New Jersey natives expressed excitement about performing in their home state, describing it as a dream.

They look forward to opening the NHL Stadium Series weekend for local fans and family. The trio will deliver a full set of their greatest hits, including songs from their latest release, "The Album." In addition to the pregame concert, the Jonas Brothers will take the stage during the intermission of the New Jersey Devils-Philadephia Flyers game.

Fans can purchase tickets through Ticketmaster. Following the event, the brothers will embark on the international leg of their tour, "The Tour," starting in Auckland on Feb. 27, with subsequent stops in Australia and Europe.