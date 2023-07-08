IN PHOTOS: Drake unwinding with NHL legends Chris Chelios and Tie Domi

Drake made contact with a few NHL legends during the Chicago stop of his recent "It's All a Blur" tour with 21 Savage. On early Saturday morning, the well-known rapper shared a snapshot from Soho House Chicago, with hockey greats Chris Chelios and Tie Domi on Instagram.

The second picture shows Drake and Domi, who is the Maple Leafs player with the most penalty minutes in team history, striking a boxing position with a caption that attracted the NHL's attention. In a humorous challenge, the rapper's caption asked the NHL to read his direct message and reply within 24 hours.

Drake is frequently spotted at Maple Leafs games, fervently supporting his local team, being a native of Ontario, and a lifelong hockey lover. His recent experience with Chelios and Domi illustrates his strong appreciation for the sport's greats beyond his support for a particular team.

The Grammy-winning musician further demonstrated his love for hockey by posting an Instagram story with Connor Bedard, the first-overall pick of the Chicago Blackhawks, before his Thursday concert at the United Centre. He could interact with Canadian celebrities and join the enthusiasm around the city's hockey club, which helped him feel at home in Chicago.

Drake Posts an Instagram story on Connor Bedard

Connor Bedard, the highly anticipated draft choice of the Chicago Blackhawks, is showing tremendous talent, creating many controversies. Drake, the well-known rap musician, used his Instagram story to highlight Bedard, a true treasure in the hockey world. He posted the story only hours before the highly anticipated start of his tour with 21 Savage at the United Centre on Wednesday night.

World Hockey Report @worldhockeyrpt Why is Drake making instagram stories of Connor Bedard? Why is Drake making instagram stories of Connor Bedard? 😂 https://t.co/FVGLaF03ys

The importance of Bedard in the NHL world is one thing, but what makes this unique is the endorsement of an emerging star by a globally renowned singer like Drake, who has an astounding 140 million fans.

It seems appropriate for the rapper to respect another Canadian hero, in keeping with the Grammy Award winner's deep-rooted connections, as Chicago is the first stop on his "It's All A Blur" tour.

Bedard has reportedly been known to avoid social media sites, which raises the unfortunate question of whether he was aware of the pop star's remark. Hopefully, someone in his group passed on this positive recommendation, allowing Bedard to recognize and appreciate the respect and admiration shown to him by one of the most influential people in the music industry.

